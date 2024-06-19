Technology News

Lenovo Legion Go India Launch Date Set for June 27; Key Features Confirmed

Lenovo Legion Go India variant is confirmed to be powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Go was launched during IFA 2023 in September

  • Lenovo Legion Go will sport an 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD+ screen
  • The handheld gaming console supports a detachable mode
  • The Lenovo Legion Go will be backed by a 49.2Wh battery
Lenovo Legion Go is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company revealed the launch date of the handheld gaming console in the country in a press note. It also revealed some key specifications and features of the handheld console. It was first unveiled during IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin) 2023. The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 series chips and runs Windows 11 with Legion Space gaming software. It comes with detachable RGB-lit Hall Effect joysticks.

Lenovo Legion Go India launch

The Lenovo Legion Go will launch in India on June 27, the company confirmed in a press note. A microsite of the product is live on the Lenovo India website as well. It confirms several details about the upcoming handheld gaming console. The company also confirmed that all buyers will get access to three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

According to the microsite, the Indian variant of the Lenovo Legion Go will support Legion Glasses. It is also confirmed to support three modes - handheld, detachable, and FPS (first-person shooter). The latter mode uses an optional controller base to convert a part of the controller into a vertical mouse to help with better aim in FPS games.

Lenovo Legion Go features

The Lenovo Legion Go Indian variant is confirmed to sport an 8.8-inch QHD+ touchscreen display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness level. It is confirmed to be powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 series of chipsets and to run Windows 11. The console will also be equipped with the company's Legion ColdFront cooling system.

Lenovo also confirmed that the Legion Go will support 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 onboard storage. It will also support expanded storage up to 2TB via microSD card.

The Lenovo Legion Go will carry a 49.2Wh battery with support for fast charging. It will also be equipped with Power Bypass and Battery Optimisation modes. The teaser images suggest that the console will launch in India in a Shadow Black colour option.

