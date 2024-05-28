Lenovo Legion Go launched in September last year, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors and running Windows 11. The handheld gaming PC, that features detachable controllers like the Nintendo Switch, followed a wave of portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Now, Lenovo is reportedly gearing up to launch a ‘Lite' version of the Legion Go. The development comes after Asus announced earlier this month that it would soon launch an updated ROG Ally handheld.

A Windows Central report, citing sources familiar with Lenovo's plans, claimed that the company was readying a Lenovo Legion Go ‘Lite'. The ‘Lite' version of the handheld will reportedly run on the same AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors but will likely feature some “refinements” over its predecessor.

Details about the changes and updates coming to Lenovo Legion Go Lite aren't yet available, but the ‘Lite' moniker suggests some hardware compromises to bring the price of the handheld gaming device down. The Windows Central report speculated that the Lenovo Legion Go Lite could feature a smaller screen and could do away with the detachable controllers, just like the Nintendo Switch Lite. Consequently, the Lenovo Legion Go Lite could also come at a lower price point.

There are no official details about the 'Lite' version of Lenovo Legion Go and the company has not yet revealed a launch timeline for the device.

Lenovo isn't the only manufacturer readying an updated version of its handheld gaming PC. Asus has announced that it will launch the Asus ROG Ally X, a refreshed version of its handheld device, on June 2. The upcoming ROG Ally X is said to get a significantly bigger battery, more RAM, and a new black colourway.

A report last week claimed that the Asus ROG Ally X will pack a larger 80Whr battery and will arrive with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, compared to 16GB of RAM found on its predecessor.

The Lenovo Legion Go was launched at IFA, Berlin, in September last year, priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,000). It sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The handheld is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 series of SoCs, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.