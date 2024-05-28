Technology News
  Lenovo Readying a 'Lite' Version of Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device: Report

Lenovo Readying a 'Lite' Version of Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device: Report

The Lenovo Legion Go was launched at IFA, Berlin, in September last year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 May 2024 12:28 IST
Lenovo Readying a 'Lite' Version of Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device: Report

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Go sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Go Lite will reportedly run on the same AMD Ryzen Z1 SoC
  • The handheld device could do away with its detachable controllers
  • Asus ROG Ally X is set to launch on June 2
Lenovo Legion Go launched in September last year, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors and running Windows 11. The handheld gaming PC, that features detachable controllers like the Nintendo Switch, followed a wave of portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Now, Lenovo is reportedly gearing up to launch a ‘Lite' version of the Legion Go. The development comes after Asus announced earlier this month that it would soon launch an updated ROG Ally handheld.

A Windows Central report, citing sources familiar with Lenovo's plans, claimed that the company was readying a Lenovo Legion Go ‘Lite'. The ‘Lite' version of the handheld will reportedly run on the same AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors but will likely feature some “refinements” over its predecessor.

Details about the changes and updates coming to Lenovo Legion Go Lite aren't yet available, but the ‘Lite' moniker suggests some hardware compromises to bring the price of the handheld gaming device down. The Windows Central report speculated that the Lenovo Legion Go Lite could feature a smaller screen and could do away with the detachable controllers, just like the Nintendo Switch Lite. Consequently, the Lenovo Legion Go Lite could also come at a lower price point.

There are no official details about the 'Lite' version of Lenovo Legion Go and the company has not yet revealed a launch timeline for the device. 

Lenovo isn't the only manufacturer readying an updated version of its handheld gaming PC. Asus has announced that it will launch the Asus ROG Ally X, a refreshed version of its handheld device, on June 2. The upcoming ROG Ally X is said to get a significantly bigger battery, more RAM, and a new black colourway.

A report last week claimed that the Asus ROG Ally X will pack a larger 80Whr battery and will arrive with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, compared to 16GB of RAM found on its predecessor.

The Lenovo Legion Go was launched at IFA, Berlin, in September last year, priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,000). It sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The handheld is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 series of SoCs, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lenovo Legion Go, Lenovo Legion Go Lite, Lenovo, Handheld PC, Asus ROG Ally
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Lenovo Readying a 'Lite' Version of Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device: Report
