Technology News
English Edition

Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026

Developer Skydance Games shared an update on X Tuesday, confirming the delay.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2025 13:35 IST
Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026

Photo Credit: Marvel/ Skydance Games

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra features Captain America and Black Panther

Highlights
  • Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was revealed at GDC in March 2024
  • The game is an action-adventure title set during World War 2
  • Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is helmed by Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig
Advertisement

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Amy Hennig's action-adventure superhero title, has been delayed to 2026. The game was set for launch in 2025, but didn't have a confirmed release date. Developer Skydance Games said Tuesday it needed more time to further polish the game. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an espionage action-adventure title set during World War 2, featuring Mavel superheroes Captain America and Black Panther.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 

After a long silence on the project, Skydance shared an update on X Tuesday, confirming the delay.

“We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026,” the studio said.

“Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision.”

Skydance did not share more details about the game, but said “exciting things” were in store and it would share more about the project soon.

Last year, the developer confirmed a 2025 launch window for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and announced the game would be published by Plaion.

We believe PLAION is the perfect publishing partner for the multiplatform, worldwide release of MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra” Julian Beak, co-president at Skydance New Media, had said at the time. “For our studio's debut title, we're crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We're thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Details

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was revealed last year at Epic Games' State of Unreal event at Game Developers Conference (GDC). The action-adventure title is helmed by Amy Hennig, a games industry veteran known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises.

The upcoming game will be a narrative-driven action-adventure title built in Unreal Engine 5, featuring four playable characters. It will focus on Captain America and the Black Panther working together to defeat Hydra during World War 2.

“In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra,” the official description of the game reads.

While there is no gameplay footage yet, a cinematic story trailer released last year in March hints at stealth and action gameplay. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra, Amy Hennig, Skydance Games, Plaion, PS5, Xbox Series, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise
Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 6,000 Nits Display
  2. Moto Book 60 Review: Premium Design Meets Practicality
  3. Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  5. Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. India Approves HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture Semiconductor Unit
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  8. Apple's New Matrix3D Model Can Turn Flat Images Into Dynamic 3D Scenes
  9. SanDisk Launches WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD in India With These Features
  10. Android 16 Will Arrive on Samsung Galaxy Devices 'This Summer'
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Debut on May 15
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 20 Debut; Will Feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
  3. Samsung Reportedly Intends to Replace Galaxy S26+ With Galaxy S26 Edge Model Next Year
  4. Microsoft 365 Apps to Receive Security Updates on Windows 10 Until 2028
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Unveiled, Will Debut on Realme GT 7 and OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition
  6. Android 16 Will Arrive on Galaxy Devices ‘This Summer’, Confirms Samsung Official
  7. India Approves HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture Semiconductor Unit
  8. Apple Reportedly Partnering With Synchron to Develop Brain-Computer Interfaces
  9. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC Ahead of May 27 Launch
  10. Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »