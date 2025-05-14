Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Amy Hennig's action-adventure superhero title, has been delayed to 2026. The game was set for launch in 2025, but didn't have a confirmed release date. Developer Skydance Games said Tuesday it needed more time to further polish the game. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an espionage action-adventure title set during World War 2, featuring Mavel superheroes Captain America and Black Panther.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed

After a long silence on the project, Skydance shared an update on X Tuesday, confirming the delay.

“We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026,” the studio said.

“Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision.”

Skydance did not share more details about the game, but said “exciting things” were in store and it would share more about the project soon.

Last year, the developer confirmed a 2025 launch window for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and announced the game would be published by Plaion.

We believe PLAION is the perfect publishing partner for the multiplatform, worldwide release of MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra” Julian Beak, co-president at Skydance New Media, had said at the time. “For our studio's debut title, we're crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We're thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Details

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was revealed last year at Epic Games' State of Unreal event at Game Developers Conference (GDC). The action-adventure title is helmed by Amy Hennig, a games industry veteran known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises.

The upcoming game will be a narrative-driven action-adventure title built in Unreal Engine 5, featuring four playable characters. It will focus on Captain America and the Black Panther working together to defeat Hydra during World War 2.

“In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra,” the official description of the game reads.

While there is no gameplay footage yet, a cinematic story trailer released last year in March hints at stealth and action gameplay. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.