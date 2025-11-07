Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'

It's the day of delays. Minutes before Rockstar Games confirmed it was delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 again, Skydance Games announced it was pushing back its upcoming superhero action-adventure title, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a second time, too. Rise of Hydra, which was supposed to release sometime in early 2026, is now delayed indefinitely.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed

In an announcement on X in the early hours of Friday, Skydance Games said it was pushing back the release window for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra “beyond early 2026”. The studio did not provide a new launch window or date for the game. Skydance said it was delaying the game to ensure it meets the expected level of quality.

“At Skydance Games, our goal is to deliver unforgettable, premium games that honor the characters and worlds we're fortunate to work with. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our teams, players, and fans expect,” Skydance said.

“To fully realise our vision for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026.

“We're grateful for the passion and the support from the community and players around the world. The team is working hard to create something truly special, and we look forward to sharing more with you as development progresses.”

The lack of a new release window and the wording of the statement suggest the delay could be sizable. The developer hasn't just delayed the game to add more polish at launch, but to “fully realise” its “vision,” hinting it could be adding more features to the game or making broader changes.

This is the second time Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed. The game was initially set for launch in 2025, but was delayed to early 2026 in May this year. Rise of Hydra is helmed by industry veteran, Amy Hennig, known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a story-driven action-adventure title featuring four playable characters — Captain America; Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s; Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris. The game will focus on Captain America and the Black Panther working together to take down Hydra during World War II.

Skydance confirmed last year that Rise of Hydra would be published by Plaion.