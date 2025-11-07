Technology News
English Edition

Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was set for launch in early 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 November 2025 11:55 IST
Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'

Photo Credit: Skydance Games

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will follow the Black Panther and Captain America during World War II

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra does not have a release date
  • Skydance Games said it wanted to "fully realise" its vision for the game
  • Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 minutes after Skydance's announcement
Advertisement

It's the day of delays. Minutes before Rockstar Games confirmed it was delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 again, Skydance Games announced it was pushing back its upcoming superhero action-adventure title, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a second time, too. Rise of Hydra, which was supposed to release sometime in early 2026, is now delayed indefinitely.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed

In an announcement on X in the early hours of Friday, Skydance Games said it was pushing back the release window for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra “beyond early 2026”. The studio did not provide a new launch window or date for the game. Skydance said it was delaying the game to ensure it meets the expected level of quality.

“At Skydance Games, our goal is to deliver unforgettable, premium games that honor the characters and worlds we're fortunate to work with. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our teams, players, and fans expect,” Skydance said.

“To fully realise our vision for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026.

“We're grateful for the passion and the support from the community and players around the world. The team is working hard to create something truly special, and we look forward to sharing more with you as development progresses.”

The lack of a new release window and the wording of the statement suggest the delay could be sizable. The developer hasn't just delayed the game to add more polish at launch, but to “fully realise” its “vision,” hinting it could be adding more features to the game or making broader changes.

This is the second time Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed. The game was initially set for launch in 2025, but was delayed to early 2026 in May this year. Rise of Hydra is helmed by industry veteran, Amy Hennig, known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a story-driven action-adventure title featuring four playable characters — Captain America; Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s; Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris. The game will focus on Captain America and the Black Panther working together to take down Hydra during World War II.

Skydance confirmed last year that Rise of Hydra would be published by Plaion.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra, Skydance Games, Plaion
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Swift Student Challenge to Return in February 2026; Apple Highlights Winning Student Developers' Apps

Related Stories

Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Oppo Announces Launch Date for Find X9 Series in India
  3. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  4. Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  5. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  6. Oppo Could Launch the Reno 15 Series During Its Double Eleven Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  8. WhatsApp Business Accounts May Also Get Usernames: See Launch Timeline
  9. Qualcomm Chipset Could Power Major Percent of Galaxy S26 Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  4. Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Expected to Power 75 Percent of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon
  7. Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment
  8. Google Expands Gemini’s Deep Research Tool to Workspace Apps, Offers It for Free
  9. Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'
  10. Apple Swift Student Challenge to Return in February 2026; Apple Highlights Winning Student Developers' Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »