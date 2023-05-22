Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Wins Against Gamers Blocking Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal

Microsoft Wins Against Gamers Blocking Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal

The private plaintiffs sued Microsoft in California federal court in December to enjoin the deal, which they called harmful to competition.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 May 2023 21:40 IST
Microsoft Wins Against Gamers Blocking Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal

The court's order comes just days after Microsoft won EU antitrust approval

Highlights
  • Microsoft and its lawyers contend the acquisition would benefit consumers
  • US Judge Corley pushed back on the gamers' allegation
  • The gamers will press on with their challenge to the deal despite losing

Microsoft evaded a potential early legal obstacle in its $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,71,730 crore) deal to acquire Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard, when a US judge on Friday refused to allow gamers in a private suit to preliminarily block the acquisition.

The private plaintiffs sued Microsoft in California federal court in December to enjoin the deal, which they called harmful to competition.

US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco federal court said in a ruling issued late on Friday night that the video gamers had not shown they would be "irreparably harmed" if the merger were allowed to proceed before she rules on the merits of their case.

Microsoft and its lawyers contend the acquisition would benefit consumers.

Corley pushed back on the gamers' allegation that Microsoft would limit availability of the game. The judge said there was no evidence Microsoft could make current versions of Call of Duty stop working after the planned merger, Corley wrote.

"The day after the merger they can play exactly the same way they played with their friends before the merger," Corley wrote. The judge also said "it is not likely" Microsoft will make any newer version of Call of Duty exclusive to the company's platform prior to a ruling on the merits of the deal.

A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A lawyer for the gamers said on Monday they will press on with their challenge to the deal despite losing this preliminary round.

Joseph Alioto said the court concluded that a preliminary injunction "was not necessary at the moment," but said the "evidence is very strong" that the proposed acquisition violates US antitrust law.

The court's order comes just days after Microsoft won EU antitrust approval. The deal faces regulatory scrutiny by the US Federal Trade Commission, and also in China and South Korea.

British competition authorities rejected the deal, which would be the largest-ever in the gaming industry. Microsoft faces a May 24 deadline to appeal the decision.

US antitrust law allows private plaintiffs to sue over mergers and acquisitions.

Corley dismissed the gamers' first lawsuit in March, ruling that plaintiffs had not offered adequate factual support for claims that the deal would violate US antitrust law.

She allowed the plaintiffs to bring an amended complaint. Microsoft's bid to dismiss the case is pending.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Video game, Call of Duty, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard
WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature, Allows to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Sent
Reliance Jio Gains 30.5 Lakh Mobile Subscribers in March 2023, Bharti Airtel Follows: TRAI

Related Stories

Microsoft Wins Against Gamers Blocking Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Up to Rs. 5,500 Discount on Amazon: Check New Price
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature for Sent Texts
  6. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  7. Xiaomi Civi 3 Will Go Official on This Date With 50-Megapixel Camera
  8. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Microsoft Wins Against Gamers Blocking Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Gains 30.5 Lakh Mobile Subscribers in March 2023, Bharti Airtel Follows: TRAI
  2. Microsoft Wins Against Gamers Blocking Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature, Allows to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Sent
  4. Android 14 Tipped to Allow Partial Screen Recording; Will Hide Personal Notifications
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Reno 10 Series Live Images Leaked: Details
  6. Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk
  7. Huawei's Watch 4 Series Comes With High Blood Sugar Monitoring: All Details
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed on Saudi Arabia Retail Site Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications, Price Leaked
  9. iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say
  10. Alan Wake II Will Release Sometime in October, Lead Voice Actor Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.