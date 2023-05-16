Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • EU Backs Microsoft's $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard

EU Backs Microsoft's $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard's hit titles also include "Candy Crush" and "World of Warcraft". If it goes ahead, it will be the biggest deal ever in gaming.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 May 2023 12:10 IST
EU Backs Microsoft's $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft launched its gigantic bid for Activision Blizzard early last year

Highlights
  • Activision's hit titles include Candy Crush and World of Warcraft
  • Microsoft insisted to regulators that merger will not hurt competition
  • Japan has already backed the takeover

The EU on Monday gave the green light to Microsoft's $69-billion (roughly Rs. 5,65,480 crore) takeover bid for US video game giant Activision Blizzard, just weeks after the British competition regulator put the deal at risk by blocking it.

The deal is also under threat in the US giant's homeland, where last year the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched a legal action to block it, one of Washington's biggest ever interventions to stop tech industry consolidation.

Xbox-owner Microsoft launched its gigantic bid for Activision Blizzard early last year to create the world's third biggest gaming firm by revenue after China's Tencent and Japan's PlayStation maker Sony, provoking antitrust concerns.

Activision Blizzard's hit titles also include Candy Crush and World of Warcraft. If it goes ahead, it will be the biggest deal ever in gaming.

The European Commission, the bloc's powerful antitrust authority, said the approval was "conditional on full compliance with the commitments offered by Microsoft".

"The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation," it added in a statement.

The commission said if Microsoft lives up to its promises, it will allow gamers to stream Activision's titles on any cloud gaming streaming services operating in Europe.

"The European Commission has required Microsoft to license popular Activision Blizzard games automatically to competing cloud gaming services," Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith said.

"This will apply globally and will empower millions of consumers worldwide to play these games on any device they choose."

But, unless Microsoft wins an appeal against the block by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month, experts say it will be game over for the bid.

The CMA blocked the bid over concerns it could kill competition in the fast-growing cloud gaming market, and lead to less choice for British gamers in the future.

"If Microsoft does not win the appeal in the CAT, it cannot proceed with the acquisition even if the European Commission now approves it," said Anne Witt, a professor of anti-trust law at EDHEC business school in France.

"Unless, of course, Microsoft decides to leave the UK market. But that seems unlikely," she told AFP.

If a country's regulator does not approve a takeover, the merged company would not be able to operate there.

EU, UK clash 

While Britain is a smaller market compared with the European Union and the United States, millions use Microsoft products, including its ubiquitous Windows operating system.

This is the first major split decision between regulators in the EU and in Britain since the UK's exit from the bloc at the start of 2021.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said on Monday the regulator stood by its decision as it criticised Microsoft's proposals accepted by the commission.

"They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms to which it sells them, and the conditions of sale," she said in a statement.

Japan has already backed the takeover.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick welcomed the commission's approval that required "stringent remedies", and vowed "to meaningfully expand our investment and workforce throughout the EU".

Cloud gaming boom 

Technology firms, including Microsoft, want a slice of the growing demand for "cloud gaming" as gamers move away from physical consoles to subscriptions and virtual access, allowing users to play games over devices like mobile phones and tablets.

The CMA pointed out in an analysis, however,that Microsoft already accounts for between 60 percent and 70 percent of cloud gaming services.

Microsoft has insisted to regulators that the merger will not hurt competition, promising that it would give access to Activision's games to 150 million more people.

It has already agreed deals to bring the Call of Duty to the Nintendo console and cloud game streaming services offered by Nvidia, Boosteroid and Ubitus.

Sony has alleged that the deal will give Microsoft the power to limit rivals' access to the popular franchise but Brussels said in Monday's decision that it found Microsoft "would have no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision's games to Sony".

The commitments that Microsoft offered that eased the EU's fears include a free licence to European users to stream, via any cloud game streaming services, all current and future Activision Blizzard PC and console games for which they have a licence.

"In such a fast-growing and dynamic industry, it is crucial to protect competition and innovation. Our decision represents an important step in this direction," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

The US FTC last year filed a suit to block the takeover, alleging that Microsoft had previously acquired smaller gaming companies in order to take the games exclusive

Google I/O 2023 saw Google tell us repeatedly that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Puzzle
Platform Android, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre MMO
Platform PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Multiplayer
Series Warcraft
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, FTC, Nintendo, Call of Duty
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Foldables Launch Said to Take Place on July 26: Report
BSNL Aims to Double Its Market Share in 3 Years; Will Invest Rs. 30,000 Crore in Network Gradation

Related Stories

EU Backs Microsoft's $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. This New Feature From WhatsApp Will Keep Your Private Conversations Hidden
  5. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  9. How AI Is Changing the Way We Search for Things Online
  10. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Differences, Similarities You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Aims to Double Its Market Share in 3 Years; Will Invest Rs. 30,000 Crore in Network Gradation
  2. Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. EU Backs Microsoft's $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Foldables Launch Said to Take Place on July 26: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Date, Design Leaked Online: All Details
  6. The Bear Season 2 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Reinvents His Grimy Restaurant With a ‘Chaos Menu’
  7. Bitcoin Nears $27,000 Mark, Prices of Most Cryptocurrencies Fall Despite Bullish Sentiment: Details
  8. New Railway Passenger Service App From RailTel, NuRe Bharat Integrates Netflix, Ola, Uber
  9. Samsung to Develop ChatGPT-Like Generative AI for Internal Use in Collaboration With Naver: Report
  10. LG Display to Supply 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.