Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset to Make India Debut With Poco F6 5G

Poco F6 5G will be launched in India on May 23 at 4:30pm IST.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 17:45 IST
Poco F6 5G launch set for May 23

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset was launched in March
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is a 4nm octa-core chipset
  • Poco F6 5G will go on sale via Flipkart
Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with several on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities was announced in March this year. Now, Qualcomm has confirmed the arrival of the new 4nm octa-core chipset in India. The upcoming Poco F6 5G will be the first smartphone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The Poco F-series phone will be launched on May 23 and it is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart.

Both Poco and Qualcomm on Tuesday (May 14) confirmed that the Poco F6 5G will be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in India. Other smartphone brands like Motorola, Xiaomi and Realme have already launched smartphones with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in global markets outside India. The Realme GT Neo 6, Redmi Turbo 3, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, iQoo Z9 Turbo, and Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro run on this 4nm chipset.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is a 4nm octa-core chipset with a prime core running at up to 3.0GHz, four performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The Adreno GPU of the chipset supports HDR gaming along with real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5x memory at up to 4200MHz and UFS 4.0 storage. It supports more than 30 on-device generative AI models including Gemini Nano, Llama 2, and Baichuan-7B.

Poco earlier this week announced that Poco F6 5G will be launched in India on May 23 at 4:30pm IST. It will be available for sale via Flipkart. It is expected to arrive as a rebrand of Redmi Turbo 3 which was released in China in April with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

The Poco F6 5G is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3. If that's true, it will come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution OLED display, a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 20-megapixel front camera. It could carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Further reading: Poco, Poco F6 5G, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
