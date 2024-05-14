Technology News
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could launch in the US as Motorola Razr+ 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2024 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India in July last year

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is said to run on Android 14
  • Motorola is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery on Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • It might have a IPX8 rated build
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could debut soon. While Motorola is yet to reveal the launch details officially, a tipster has suggested the key specifications and price of the clamshell foldable phone. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and sport 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is said to feature a 4,000mAh battery. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is said to debut in the US as Motorola Razr+ 2024. The phone could go official in June.

The alleged pricing and specifications of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Smartpix. It could be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This pricing is the same as that of last year's Razr 40 Ultra.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will reportedly launch in the US as Motorola Razr+ 2024. It could be available in midnight blue, hot pink and spring green. It is anticipated to be released in June.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is said to run on Android 14 with Hello UI on top. It is likely to feature a 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) OLED display and a 3.6-inch cover display. It will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is expected to retain the dual rear camera unit of its predecessor, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. It could feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

Motorola is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with support for USB Type-C charging. It could offer eSIM support and have an IPX8 rated build. It is said to feature a fingerprint sensor and support facial recognition.

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications, Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Watch 2 Users Reportedly Get New Software Update With New Applications, Several Changes

