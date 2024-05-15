Technology News
Apple's Leaked Product Roadmap Suggests iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses Launch Timeline

Apple could introduce the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch OLED display in 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2024 11:26 IST
Apple's Leaked Product Roadmap Suggests iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses Launch Timeline

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is currently available in the US

Highlights
  • Leak gives us a better idea of when we might see new product launches
  • A foldable 20-inch iPad is slated to arrive in 2027
  • We could get augmented reality glasses in 2027
Apple's roadmap detailing big product announcements and feature upgrades has been leaked online. The latest leak offers an overview of what's on the way from the Cupertino-based company in the next couple of years. The much-awaited iPhone SE 4 is tipped to go official next year, whereas we might see the foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook launch in 2026. Apple's upcoming product lineup is said to include a foldable iPad and AR glasses as well.

Noted tipster J. Reve (@Revegnus1) posted an image on X that allegedly shows Apple's product roadmap from 2023 to 2027. It references the release of Vision Pro and iPad models with OLED panels that have already taken place earlier this year. The post shows that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get upgraded to 8GB of RAM. The current models offer 6GB RAM.

Apple could introduce the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera in 2025. As per the roadmap, Apple will upgrade some iPhone 17 models with 12GB RAM, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a 48-megapixel selfie shooter next year. They could come with a Pol-less display as well.

The leak also suggests that Apple will unveil a foldable iPhone in 2026. The first foldable offering from the brand could get a 6-inch cover screen, an 8-inch inner display, LLW DRAM, and an under-display IR sensor. The roadmap says we will see an OLED MacBook, a 10.9-inch iPad Air, and an iPad mini with an 8.4-inch OLED display in the same year. The OLED MacBook is said to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. Further, Apple could release an affordable version of its Vision Pro XR headset in 2026.

Meanwhile, a foldable 20-inch iPad and AR Glasses are slated to arrive in 2027. The latter is said to feature 1.4-inch RGB screens with MicroOLED or MicroLED panels.

The new leak corroborates previous rumours, however, it is recommended to take the roadmap with a pinch of salt. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple, iPhone SE 4, Apple AR Glasses, Apple Vision Pro
