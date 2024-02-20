Technology News
Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Set for February 21, Will Feature Switch Games Coming First Half of 2024

The showcase is confirmed to be around 25 minutes long and will focus on games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 February 2024 12:13 IST
Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Set for February 21, Will Feature Switch Games Coming First Half of 2024

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The event will be available to watch on Nintendo’s YouTube channel on-demand

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly been delayed to early 2025
  • The Nintendo Direct showcase will be around 25 minutes long
  • Xbox confirmed last week that 4 of its games would release on PS5, Switch
Nintendo has announced the year's first Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, scheduled to take place February 21, at 6am PT (7.30pm IST). The showcase is confirmed to be around 25 minutes long and will focus on games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024. The event will be available to watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel on-demand. There are no further details available about the games that will be presented at the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, but one could expect a few surprises, especially with Microsoft confirming last week that four Xbox-exclusive titles would be released on PS5 and the Switch.

Nintendo confirmed its first showcase of 2024 in its post on X. While the company did not provide more details about the contents of the Nintendo Direct, it said that the showcase would feature Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024 from its publishing and development partners.

The announcement comes days after reports of Nintendo telling game publishers that its successor to the Nintendo Switch will be delayed till the early months of 2025. Nintendo Switch 2 was expected to debut around the holiday season of 2024, but now the console may not arrive until March 2025 at the earliest.

Nintendo reportedly has a relatively slim lineup of games coming to the Switch this year; analysts believe that the company is saving its biggest first-party titles for the Switch successor. Fans have long expected Nintendo to announce a sequel for Super Mario Odyssey, which came out for the Switch in 2017. The Mario maker, however, is unlikely to do so until it reveals the next-generation Nintendo Switch.

Last week, Microsoft confirmed that four of its first-party games would be released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. While the Xbox owner refrained from naming the games coming to Sony and Nintendo's consoles, sources familiar with the company's plan have said its exclusive titles going multi-platform include Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves and Grounded. The upcoming Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase could see one or some of these games confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

Both Xbox and PlayStation have already held their first games showcase of the year. Xbox announced Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at its Developer Direct event early last month, while PlayStation provided details on over 15 games at its first State of Play of the year on January 31.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Nintendo, Nintedo Direct, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
