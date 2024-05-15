Technology News

Poco F6 Pro is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K70.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2024 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: X/Poco Global

Poco F6 Pro teased in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Poco F6 Pro will launch globally alongside the base Poco F6
  • The price of the 16GB + 1TB option of the handset has been leaked
  • The Poco F6 Pro is said to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Poco F6 5G is confirmed to launch in India and globally on May 23. There will also be a Poco F6 Pro model launching in global markets. The Pro version is tipped to be a rebrand of the Redmi K70. The design of the upcoming phone was recently teased by the company showing a rear camera arrangement similar to the Redmi K70. Now, the Poco F6 Pro appears to have been prematurely listed on Amazon spilling its key specifications and pricing details.

An Amazon listing of the Poco F6 Pro shows the 16GB + 1TB variant priced at EUR 619.90 (roughly Rs. 56,000). The listing also confirms that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also suggests that the smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired HyperCharge fast charging.poco f6 pro amazon eur price inline poco_f6_pro

The online listing, which appears to be accident, also shows that the Poco F6 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch WQHD+ Flow AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is claimed to ship with MIUI 14, according to the listing, and offer USB Type-C connectivity.

Poco F6 Pro appears in a white colour option on the Amazon Europe listing. An official teaser shows the phone in a black shade. Therefore, we can expect the handset to be available globally in at least two colourways. 

Meanwhile, the base Poco F6 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is confirmed to launch in India on May 23. This is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, which was unveiled in China in April this year. The vanilla Poco F6 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco F6 Pro, Poco F6, Poco F6 series, Poco F6 Pro launch, Poco F6 Pro price, Poco F6 Pro Specifications, Poco
