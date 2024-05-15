Poco F6 5G is confirmed to launch in India and globally on May 23. There will also be a Poco F6 Pro model launching in global markets. The Pro version is tipped to be a rebrand of the Redmi K70. The design of the upcoming phone was recently teased by the company showing a rear camera arrangement similar to the Redmi K70. Now, the Poco F6 Pro appears to have been prematurely listed on Amazon spilling its key specifications and pricing details.

An Amazon listing of the Poco F6 Pro shows the 16GB + 1TB variant priced at EUR 619.90 (roughly Rs. 56,000). The listing also confirms that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also suggests that the smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired HyperCharge fast charging.

The online listing, which appears to be accident, also shows that the Poco F6 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch WQHD+ Flow AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is claimed to ship with MIUI 14, according to the listing, and offer USB Type-C connectivity.

Poco F6 Pro appears in a white colour option on the Amazon Europe listing. An official teaser shows the phone in a black shade. Therefore, we can expect the handset to be available globally in at least two colourways.

Meanwhile, the base Poco F6 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is confirmed to launch in India on May 23. This is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, which was unveiled in China in April this year. The vanilla Poco F6 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

