OnePlus Watch 2 was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year and later launched in select global markets, including India. The smartwatch was first introduced in Black Steel and Radiant Steel shades and later launched in a third Europe-exclusive Nordic Blue colour option in April. The watch comes with a dual-engine architecture which allows it to run two operating systems. A new report suggests that OnePlus 2 users are getting a software update which introduces two new applications alongside other changes.

According to an Android Authority report, OnePlus is rolling out the A.94 update to OnePlus Watch 2 users, introducing two new applications to the smartwatch - Relax and Barometer. The Relax app is said to help with guided breathing, while the Barometer app shows atmospheric pressure to users.

The report adds that the A.94 update for the OnePlus Watch 2 is claimed to ensure a smoother user experience, including better data display during workouts alongside added support for Music Controller by swiping left during a workout and support for turning off the 'Tap to wake' feature.

The update is also said to add several new features in the Phone application in Power Saver mode, including displaying contacts, favouriting contacts, and displaying call logs. With this update, OnePlus Watch 2 users are also claimed to have a better experience removing a watch face. Alongside fixing other known issues, the update reportedly also enhances a few workout and health algorithms on the smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch 2 starts at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,400) in select European markets, while in India, it starts at Rs. 24,999. The watch comes with a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipsets. It comes with support for Wear OS 4 and RTOS. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as a military-grade MIL-STD-810H build. It is compatible with the OHealth app, which supports Google Health Connect services. The watch is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.