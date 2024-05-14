Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2 Users Reportedly Get New Software Update With New Applications, Several Changes

OnePlus Watch 2 sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2024 19:19 IST
OnePlus Watch 2 Users Reportedly Get New Software Update With New Applications, Several Changes

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 comes in Black Steel, Nordic Blue Edition and Radiant Steel shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2 is offered in India in Black Steel, Radiant Steel colours
  • It is claimed to offer up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode
  • The OnePlus Watch 2 is compatible with the OHealth app
OnePlus Watch 2 was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year and later launched in select global markets, including India. The smartwatch was first introduced in Black Steel and Radiant Steel shades and later launched in a third Europe-exclusive Nordic Blue colour option in April. The watch comes with a dual-engine architecture which allows it to run two operating systems. A new report suggests that OnePlus 2 users are getting a software update which introduces two new applications alongside other changes.

According to an Android Authority report, OnePlus is rolling out the A.94 update to OnePlus Watch 2 users, introducing two new applications to the smartwatch - Relax and Barometer. The Relax app is said to help with guided breathing, while the Barometer app shows atmospheric pressure to users.

The report adds that the A.94 update for the OnePlus Watch 2 is claimed to ensure a smoother user experience, including better data display during workouts alongside added support for Music Controller by swiping left during a workout and support for turning off the 'Tap to wake' feature.

The update is also said to add several new features in the Phone application in Power Saver mode, including displaying contacts, favouriting contacts, and displaying call logs. With this update, OnePlus Watch 2 users are also claimed to have a better experience removing a watch face. Alongside fixing other known issues, the update reportedly also enhances a few workout and health algorithms on the smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch 2 starts at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,400) in select European markets, while in India, it starts at Rs. 24,999. The watch comes with a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipsets. It comes with support for Wear OS 4 and RTOS. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as a military-grade MIL-STD-810H build. It is compatible with the OHealth app, which supports Google Health Connect services. The watch is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Boat Airdopes 800 With 10mm Titanium Drivers, Dolby Audio Support Listed Online

OnePlus Watch 2 Users Reportedly Get New Software Update With New Applications, Several Changes
  1. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interactions
  2. Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Appear in Live Images
  4. Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro With 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  5. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Coming to India With Poco F6 5G
  6. Indian Smartphone Market Sees 11 Percent YoY Growth in Q1 2024: IDC
  7. Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  8. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Live Images, Price Range in India, Features Leaked
  9. Apple Set to Sell Vision Pro Headset Outside US: Report
