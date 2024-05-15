Technology News
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Motorola is ready to launch its latest Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in India. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Moto device.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 May 2024 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will launch in India on May 16
  • The smartphone is loaded with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset is available in PMMA and vegan leather finishes
Motorola is ready to unveil its next-generation Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India. The company will be launching the device in the country on May 16, 2024. The latest smartphone from the company brings some interesting features like a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with OIS support, a premium vegan leather finish, 68W fast charging support, and more. That said, you must be wondering where you can watch the live stream, where you can buy the device, what the specifications are, and more. So, in order to answer all these questions, we have compiled this article. So, here's everything you need to know about the latest Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Details

Motorola has confirmed that it will launch its latest flagship smartphone on May 16, 2024. The launch event will start at 12:00 PM IST, and one can livestream it on the company's official YouTube channel. Moreover, users can get all the real-time information about the launch event on the company's social media channels.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the time of writing, there is no information about the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India. However, looking at the previous launches, one could expect it to be priced under the Rs 40,000 price segment in India. Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart. Regarding the sale date, one could expect it to happen within a week of the launch.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Expected Features and Specifications

Motorola has revealed some of the major specifications and features of the upcoming Edge 50 Fusion smartphone. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

The company has already revealed the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The phone will have two different finishes on the rear panel: vegan leather and PMMA. There is also an integrated camera housing on the back panel that houses a dual-camera setup. The brand terms it Endless Edge Design.

Screenshot 2024 05 14 123011 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

You will find a curved AMOLED display on the front with a punch-hole cutout at the centre. Interestingly, the Moto device will be packed with an IP68 rating, which makes it water and dust-resistant. The phone will be available in Forest Blue, which comes with a PMMA finish, Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink with a vegan leather finish.

Display

Coming to the display, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be backed by a 6.7-inch Full HD 3D curved pOLED display. The handset also has a 144Hz screen refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Screenshot 2024 05 14 123044 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 1

The phone also features a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour support, and an on-display fingerprint sensor. The screen is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Performance and OS

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The brand will announce different memory configurations during the launch event.

Screenshot 2024 05 14 123057 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 2

The latest smartphone will run on the Android 14 operating system, and the brand claims that the phone will get three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone will have interesting software features like Moto Connect to cast your phone on the Smart TV, Moto Secure, Family Space, PC support, and more.

Cameras

Cameras will be one of the major highlights of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The smartphone will have a 50-megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS support. It will also offer a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, which can also double as a macro shooter.

Screenshot 2024 05 14 123033 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 34

On the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling. The handset will come with 4K 30fps video recording from both front and rear cameras and Tilt Shift Mode, allowing users to shift their perspective.

Battery and Other Details

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will support 68W TurboPower fast charging, along with WiFi 6 and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
