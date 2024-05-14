Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to land in the Indian market soon. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm the arrival of its latest foldable phone in the country, but a media report reveals that the global variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will flaunt Zeiss-branded cameras and the company's in-house V3 chip. The model launched in China runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen and has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup.

A report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, states that the Indian variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will boast Zeiss-branded cameras and Vivo's V3 imaging chip. This would be the first foldable to carry a Zeiss imaging system. The upcoming device will reportedly pack a telephoto camera with support for Zeiss multifocal portrait.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will reportedly have the same camera setup as its Chinese counterpart. It could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and two 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

Recent leaks signalled that Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be launched in India early next month. It recently appeared on Geekbench with model number V2330.

The Chinese variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

