Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumoured to launch in India in June.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2024 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could be heading to international markets soon

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could be first Vivo foldable phone to launch in India
  • It could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • Chinese variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to land in the Indian market soon. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm the arrival of its latest foldable phone in the country, but a media report reveals that the global variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will flaunt Zeiss-branded cameras and the company's in-house V3 chip. The model launched in China runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen and has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup.

A report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, states that the Indian variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will boast Zeiss-branded cameras and Vivo's V3 imaging chip. This would be the first foldable to carry a Zeiss imaging system. The upcoming device will reportedly pack a telephoto camera with support for Zeiss multifocal portrait.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will reportedly have the same camera setup as its Chinese counterpart. It could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and two 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

Recent leaks signalled that Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be launched in India early next month. It recently appeared on Geekbench with model number V2330.

The Chinese variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
POCO India Continues Meteoric Rise, Outpaces Rivals with 72.2% YoY Growth in Q1 2024

