Overwatch 2's season 3 event is now live, and with that comes a host of new content. The latest update ushers in a new Asian Mythology theme, a new ice-based Control map, and an external dating simulator called Loverwatch for Valentine's Day. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has also unveiled a roadmap for the months on, which includes the first-ever major IP collaboration for Overwatch 2 — the uber-popular Japanese anime One-Punch Man. Even the appropriately titled PachiMarchi event from the original Overwatch returns in March with a new limited-time Kill Confirmed mode and other in-game cosmetic rewards.

Overwatch 2 season 3: Asian Mythology theme and Kiriko Amaterasu skin

“Overwatch has long explored and celebrated real-life cultures from around the world, which you can see in our roster of heroes from Korea, Japan, and China. We're excited to share we're diving into Asian Mythology as the theme for season three!”, the Blizzard Entertainment blog post reads. Just like last season, some rewards in Overwatch 2 will be locked behind its Premium battle pass, which upon completion grants an exclusive skin. This time, the reward is a gold-themed Amaterasu skin for the healing ninja Kiriko, which is inspired by various deities in Japanese mythology. As an added bonus, the skin is customisable — allowing players to switch between two additional colour variants, headgear, and weapons.

Keeping in tradition, other heroes in the game receive new themed skins as well. Key highlights include a Zenyatta, whose orbs look like Takoyaki balls, and a Demon Queen skin for Moira, whose backpack now looks like a demon mask. The former is unlockable via the in-game shop, while the more excellent ones are only accessible via the premium battle pass. A premium battle pass would cost 1,000 Overwatch coins, which costs $9.99 (about Rs. 825) on the Battle.net store and the in-game shop.

Overwatch 2 season 3: Antarctic Peninsula – new Control map

Overwatch 2 season 3 is bringing a new Control-based map called Antarctic Peninsula, which adds some lore for Mei, invincible penguins that lurk about, an ice-breaker ship, and an underground drilling station. “With tons of flank routes and some offering a high-ground advantage over high-traffic areas and objectives, we can't wait to see how the meta unfolds for this chilly battleground!”, the post reads. For the uninitiated, the Control mode is a best-of-three type game, wherein both teams compete over the same objective area. Examples: Ilios, Lijiang Tower, Busan, etc.

Overwatch 2 season 3: Loverwatch

On February 13, Blizzard will launch the browser-based Loverwatch, which is described as a “non-canon text-based dating sim,” wherein players get a chance to charm Mercy or Genji. Akin to most dating simulators, the site will provide you with dialogue options to interact with, in addition to a Cupid — looks like Hanzo — who will be assisting. The event is scheduled to run until February 28 and comes with a secret ending, which upon unlocking, grants players a POTG (Play of the Game) highlight featuring a romantic Hanzo. The dating sim will be live exclusively on www.loverwatch.gg, and lasts around 30 minutes.

Blizzard is also bringing a Hanzo 4v4 mode and some healer-themed game modes on February 14, which lets you earn some cosmetics and other rewards. This event also concludes on the 28th.

Overwatch 2 season 3: One-Punch Man collaboration

In a surprising turn of events, Overwatch 2 has partnered with the Japanese anime One-Punch Man to bring themed skins and cosmetics to the game. It only makes sense for the buff Talon Doomfist to get Saitama's outfit since his powerful Rocket Punch attack thematically aligns with the anime character. Currently, there is no information on how one could unlock the skin, but Blizzard claims the collaboration event will be live from March 7 to April 6.

And finally, the PachiMarchi event is coming back — running from March 21 to April 4 — with a limited-time ‘Kill Confirmed' mode and an epic skin for Roadhog, where he bears a Pachimari plush tattoo on his round belly. The skin can be unlocked by completing a set of themed challenges, while simply logging into the game during the event period rewards you with an exclusive player icon.

Overwatch 2 season 3 is now live across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.