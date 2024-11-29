Technology News
English Edition
  Tencent Announces Light of Motiram, an Open World Title That Looks Eerily Similar to Sony's Horizon Series

Tencent Announces Light of Motiram, an Open-World Title That Looks Eerily Similar to Sony's Horizon Series

Light of Motiram does not yet have a release date, but the game’s Steam and Epic Games Store pages are now live, where it can be wishlisted.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 November 2024 12:31 IST
Tencent Announces Light of Motiram, an Open-World Title That Looks Eerily Similar to Sony's Horizon Series

Photo Credit: Polaris Quest

Light of Motiram is an open-world survival game with mechanical creatures

Highlights
  • Light of Motiram can be wishlisted on Steam and Epic Games Store
  • The open world game features survival and crafting elements like Palworld
  • Light of Motiram does not have a release date yet
Tencent has announced a new open-world action-adventure title that seemingly blends Guerrilla Games' Horizon series on PlayStation with Pocketpair's controversial survival game Palworld. Light of Motiram, developed by Tencent subsidiary Polaris Quest, looks eerily similar to Horizon games, down to tameable mechanical animals — called “Mechanimals”. Like Horizon, the game is set in a post-apocalyptic wilderness teeming with mechanical beasts. Light of Motiram, however, introduces survival and crafting elements akin to Palworld.

Light of Motiram Announced

“Earth and human civilization as we once knew it are gone. Across untamed wilderness, giant mechanical beasts roam freely, while humanity struggles to rebuild from the dawn of a new primitive era,” the game's description reads on Steam. “Journey from lush tropical rainforests to barren desert landscapes and snow-capped mountain peaks— as you discover unique Mechanimals and mysterious ruins in different regions, gradually uncovering the secrets of Motiram.”

Polaris Quest claims the game will include over 100 customisable Mechanimals to train and tame. While the official website details three such mechanical creatures that resemble a gorilla, a deer and a bison, the Light of Motiram teaser shows off several other, larger machines, including a giant sea serpent, colossal scorpions and what seems to be a massive grasshopper.

motiram motiram

Light of Motiram's "Mechanimals" look similar to mechanical beasts from the Horizon series
Photo Credit: Polaris Quest

The game also features melee and ranged combat, and players seem to have access to a large hammer as a weapon. According to the developer, players can dodge, block, and counterattack. There seems to be a larger emphasis on companion Mechanimals that can seemingly fight alongside you. “Don't forget to coordinate with your Mechanimal partners—choosing the right companion can make your combat twice as effective,” the description reads.

There are several comparisons to be made with Horizon games, from the design of mechanical creatures and the vibrant environments to the post-apocalyptic tribal setting and the red-haired female protagonist seen in the promotional image. Several commentators and industry analysts have weighed in on the similarities on X, accusing the game of plagiarising Guerrilla Games' intellectual property.

Light of Motiram, however, also features survival and crafting elements like Palworld, which itself has been accused of plagiarising creature designs from Pokémon and currently faces a lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The developers have highlighted the game's physics-based building system which allows players to put down elaborate structures. Light of Motiram also comes with survival mechanics, as players must gather resources to survive the wilderness.

Additionally, the open-world title will feature up to 10-player co-op and cross-play, the developer said. Light of Motiram does not yet have a release date, but the game's Steam and Epic Games Store pages are now live, where it can be wishlisted. The game will reportedly also make its way to PlayStation and mobile platforms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Light of Motiram, Polaris Quest, Tencent, PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games, Palworld
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tencent Announces Light of Motiram, an Open-World Title That Looks Eerily Similar to Sony's Horizon Series
