Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market

Bitcoin is trading at $63,200 (roughly Rs. 52.8 lakh) on foreign exchanges such as CoinMarketCap, after seeing a drop of 0.26 percent on Monday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 13:09 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market cap, as of June 24, stands at $2.3 trillion

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Solana saw losses
  • Polkadot, Chainlink saw price dips
  • Small profits were seen by Tron and Leo
Advertisement

The price of Bitcoin failed to record any notable changes over the weekend. At the time of writing, the most expensive asset on the crypto chart was trading at $63,200 (roughly Rs. 52.8 lakh) on foreign exchanges such as CoinMarketCap, after seeing a drop of 0.26 percent. On Indian exchanges meanwhile, the value of BTC is slightly higher at $68,540 (roughly Rs 57.2 lakh). Despite BTC's prolonged lacklustre performance on the price chart, the asset has recently received appreciation from billionaires like Jack Dorsey and Michael Dell, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies.

Ether tumbled by 1.12 percent on Monday. With this, Ether's price point has come to $3,171 (roughly Rs. 2.65 lakh), as shown on Gadgets360's crypto price chart. The second most valued crypto asset after BTC, ETH is presently trading at $3,423 (roughly Rs. 2.86 lakh) on international exchanges.

Currently, the dominance of BTC and ETH on the overall market stands at 54.1 percent and 18.2 percent respectively, shows CoinMarketCap.

"As per the media reports, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is investigating Jump Crypto and it remains to be seen if CFTC will consider any charges against the company. The negative news showed immediate impact on the crypto market as BTC and ETH slipped in prices," Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Most cryptocurrencies logged losses on Monday. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche.

Price dips also struck Polkadot, Chainlink, Near Protocol, Polygon, Litecoin, Cosmos, Stellar, and Cronos among others.

"The market is expected to remain choppy in the coming weeks owing to the uncertain macroeconomic factors," Thakral added.

The overall crypto market valuation dropped by 2.06 percent in the last 24 hours. The sector's market cap is currently at $2.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,92,15,131 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Only a small number of cryptocurrencies managed to see profits. These include Tron, Uniswap, Leo, Iota, and Braintrust.

Market experts, however, believe that these stagnated prices for cryptocurrencies will not last long.

"In a significant development, Standard Chartered, a major global bank, is establishing a spot trading desk for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move reflects the growing institutional adoption of digital assets, with major financial institutions expanding their crypto offerings to meet rising demand," the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta AI Is Finally Coming to India, Will Be Powered by Llama 3 AI Model
  2. Leaked Renders of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Suggest Familiar Design
  3. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  4. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market
  2. Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed
  3. Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Renders Leak, Suggesting a Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  5. Tecno's Phantom V2 Fold Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Meta AI Chatbot Is Finally Rolling Out to India, Will Be Powered By Llama 3 AI Model
  8. Realme C61 4G Specifications, Price and Other Details Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme V60, Realme V60s With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »