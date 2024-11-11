Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair

Pocketpair listed three specific patents that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company claim the developer has infringed upon.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 November 2024 12:46 IST
Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair

Photo Credit: Pocketpair

Palworld features Pokémon-style creatures, or Pals, that can be captured and tamed for combat

Highlights
  • Palworld launched on PC and Xbox on January 19, 2024
  • Pocketpair said it will continue to assert its position in the case
  • Nintendo is seeking payment of JPY 5 million plus late payment damages
Advertisement

Palworld developer Pocketpair has shared details from the patent infringement lawsuit brought against it by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company in September, shedding light on the plaintiffs' demands. The two companies are seeking an injunction on Palworld, a survival game with monsters that bear alleged similarities to the creatures from the Pokémon franchise. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are also seeking damages from Pocketpair to the tune of over JPY 5 million (roughly Rs. 27.7 lakh).

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seek Injunction, Damages

Pocketpair revealed the details of the Palworld lawsuit Friday, listing three specific patents that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company claim the developer has infringed upon.

“The Plaintiffs claim that "Palworld," released by us on January 19, 2024, infringes upon the following three patents held by the Plaintiffs, and are seeking an injunction against the game and compensation for a portion of the damages incurred between the date of registration of the patents and the date of filing of this lawsuit,” the developer said in a post on its website.

The target patents part of the lawsuit include patent no. 7545191, 7493117 and 7528390. According to the post, all three patents were applied for and registered after the launch of Palworld on January 19, 2024.

According to the developer, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are seeking an injunction against Palworld and are each seeking a payment of JPY 5 million plus late payment damages. “We will continue to assert our position in this case through future legal proceedings,” Pocketpair said.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Palworld maker in September. “It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit,” Pocketpair had said in its response at the time.

Palworld became a breakout hit on Steam and Xbox when it launched in January but attracted plagiarism accusations over its creature designs. The survival game features Pokémon-style animals, or Pals, that can be captured and tamed for combat, traversal and base building in the game's open world, thus attracting the moniker “Pokémon with Guns.”

Following the launch of the game, The Pokémon Company, which manages the intellectual property rights of Pokémon, said it intended to investigate any alleged instances of copyright infringement in the newly released game. “We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon,” the company had said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Palworld, Pocketpair, Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Palworld Lawsuit
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Market Highly Volatile

Related Stories

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  2. Instagram Confirms It Will Not Refresh Your Feed When You Open App
  3. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline Tipped Again; Key Features Surface Online
  4. Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Most Altcoins Follow
  5. Honor 300 Series Details Leaked; Pro Model May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Chonkus’ Algae Found Off Italian Coast Holds Promise for Improve Climate Change Situation
  2. Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Market Highly Volatile
  4. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Trailer Released: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Now Available on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Honor 300 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  7. Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature Lets Users Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  8. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline Tipped Again; Key Features Surface Online
  9. iPhone 16 Plus Survives Durability Test, Shows Better Scratch Resistance Compared to Other Phones
  10. Instagram Gets Rid of ‘Annoying’ Automatic Feed Refreshing When App is Opened
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »