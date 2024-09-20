Sony is celebrating 30 years of PlayStation consoles and to mark the occasion, the company has announced PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection that includes PS5 consoles, DualSense controllers, PlayStation Portal and more in a new design that pays homage to the early years of PlayStation. As part of the collection, PS5 Pro and PS5 Digital Edition consoles come in a dark and light gray colourway, akin to the first PlayStation console launched in 1994. The Collection will be available in limited supply, with pre-orders beginning September 26.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection features a couple of console bundles and three standalone purchase options, as detailed below:

The limited-edition PS5 Pro bundle comes with the DualSense Edge controller

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe

The PS5 Pro bundle comes with the newly announced PlayStation 5 Pro in the 30th anniversary design that features grey colourway and the original coloured PlayStaion logo. The bundle also includes limited-edition DualSense controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, Charging Station and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive. The disc drive, however, is sold separately.

Other accessories include a vertical stand, original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four cable ties in PlayStation shapes, PlayStation sticker, limited-edition PlayStation poster (1 of 30 possible designs) and a PlayStation paperclip.

Sony will be selling only 12,300 units of the PS5 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, with limited edition numbers etched onto the console.

The limited-edition PS5 bundles come with PlayStation accessories

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

The second bundle comes with a PS5 Slim Digital Edition in the new design, along with matching limited-edition DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive. The bundle also includes all other limited-edition accessories found in the PS5 Pro bundle.

In addition to the two console bundles, players can make standalone purchases for 30th Anniversary Limited Edition PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge wireless controller and a standard DualSense controller — all of which come in the throwback grey design.

The limited-edition DualSense controller will be available as a standalone purchase

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection release date, pre-order details

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on November 21. Pre-orders for the limited editions of the PS5 Pro bundle, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge controller and DualSense controller begin September 26 in regions where direct.playstation.com is available (US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria). In regions where PlayStation Direct isn't available, these items can be pre-ordered from participating retailers starting on the same date.

Pre-orders at participating retailers for limited-edition PS5 Digital Edition bundle, however, will begin October 10. Sony has not yet revealed pricing for products featured in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection.