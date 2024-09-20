Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection With PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim in Retro Designs

Sony Announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection With PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim in Retro Designs

The limited-edition PS5 consoles, controllers and accessories come in a throwback retro design that pays homage to the original PlayStation.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 September 2024 13:22 IST
Sony Announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection With PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim in Retro Designs

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony will be selling only 12,300 units of the PS5 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

Highlights
  • PlayStation Portal and DualSense controllers can be purchased separately
  • The PS5 console bundles also come with limited-edition accessories
  • PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on November 21
Advertisement

Sony is celebrating 30 years of PlayStation consoles and to mark the occasion, the company has announced PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection that includes PS5 consoles, DualSense controllers, PlayStation Portal and more in a new design that pays homage to the early years of PlayStation. As part of the collection, PS5 Pro and PS5 Digital Edition consoles come in a dark and light gray colourway, akin to the first PlayStation console launched in 1994. The Collection will be available in limited supply, with pre-orders beginning September 26.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection features a couple of console bundles and three standalone purchase options, as detailed below:

ps5 pro bundle ps5 pro bundle

The limited-edition PS5 Pro bundle comes with the DualSense Edge controller
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe

The PS5 Pro bundle comes with the newly announced PlayStation 5 Pro in the 30th anniversary design that features grey colourway and the original coloured PlayStaion logo. The bundle also includes limited-edition DualSense controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, Charging Station and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive. The disc drive, however, is sold separately.

Other accessories include a vertical stand, original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four cable ties in PlayStation shapes, PlayStation sticker, limited-edition PlayStation poster (1 of 30 possible designs) and a PlayStation paperclip.

Sony will be selling only 12,300 units of the PS5 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, with limited edition numbers etched onto the console.

bundle accessories accessories

The limited-edition PS5 bundles come with PlayStation accessories
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

The second bundle comes with a PS5 Slim Digital Edition in the new design, along with matching limited-edition DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive. The bundle also includes all other limited-edition accessories found in the PS5 Pro bundle.

In addition to the two console bundles, players can make standalone purchases for 30th Anniversary Limited Edition PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge wireless controller and a standard DualSense controller — all of which come in the throwback grey design.

dualsense dualsense

The limited-edition DualSense controller will be available as a standalone purchase
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection release date, pre-order details

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on November 21. Pre-orders for the limited editions of the PS5 Pro bundle, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge controller and DualSense controller begin September 26 in regions where direct.playstation.com is available (US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria). In regions where PlayStation Direct isn't available, these items can be pre-ordered from participating retailers starting on the same date.

Pre-orders at participating retailers for limited-edition PS5 Digital Edition bundle, however, will begin October 10. Sony has not yet revealed pricing for products featured in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, PS5, PS5 Pro, PS5 Pro Bundle, DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, DualSense Controller, PlayStation Portal, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 16 Series Battery Details Surface on Regulator's Website Indicating Increased Capacity on All Models
Sony Announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection With PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim in Retro Designs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch With Up to 24GB of RAM, Higher Price Tag
  3. Vivo V40e India Launch Scheduled for Next Week; to Get 5,500mAh Battery
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Kickstarter Deals on These Phones Go Live
  5. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), MatePad 12 X Launched Globally: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Other Smartphones
  2. Amazon Introduces New AI Video Tool That Can Generate Advertisements Using a Single Product Image
  3. Vivo V40e India Launch Date Set for September 25; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for September 24
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Goes on Sale in China; Lack of Availability Reportedly Disappoints Customers
  6. iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features Rolls Out: What’s New
  7. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Up to 24GB RAM, Carry Higher Price Tag Than Predecessor
  8. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), MatePad 12 X With 10,100mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  9. Sony Announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection With PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim in Retro Designs
  10. OpenAI o1 AI Models Reportedly Expanding to Enterprise and Education Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »