Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 will continue to receive updates after the company drops support for the older version of its desktop operating system. The Redmond-based tech giant recently updated its support page to announce that the Microsoft 365 apps (also known as Office apps) will continue to get security updates on Windows 10 until 2028. The company made a U-turn on its previous decision to drop support for these apps on the older OS version after October 14. Microsoft has been aggressively pushing businesses and individuals to upgrade to Windows 11. This is likely because the Copilot suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features is only available on the latest version of Windows.

Microsoft Decides to Keep Updating Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10

In its updated support article, the tech giant now says, “Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support.” These will be available via the company's standard update channels, and end on October 10, 2028. The company said that the extension was provided to help maintain security while users transition to Windows 11.

Even if users do not upgrade to Windows 11 after the support ends, they will be able to use the Office apps. However, as Microsoft notes in the document, using an unsupported operating system can cause performance and reliability issues. Further, without security updates, these systems are also vulnerable to malware, viruses, and hacking attempts.

Microsoft has been aggressively pushing Windows 10 users to upgrade to the latest generation. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, the tech giant declared the ongoing year as “the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh.” The push is understandable, given that the company is heavily investing in Copilot+ PCs, which come equipped with a range of AI features.

The company has also created subscription tiers for both enterprises and individuals to access these AI features. However, Microsoft will not be able to fully monetise its offerings unless its entire user base can access these features.

But a marketing push might not be enough. According to The Verge, Microsoft has very strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, rendering millions of computers unable to upgrade to the latest operating system. The only way these users can switch to Windows 11 is if they purchase new PCs.