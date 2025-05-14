Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Debut on May 15

Oppo Reno 14 Pro is teased to include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2025 19:39 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Debut on May 15

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 Pro is already confirmed to be released in Calla Lilly Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black

  • The launch of Oppo Reno 14 Pro will take place on May 15 in China
  • It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip
  • Oppo has opened pre-reservations for the new phones
Oppo Reno 14 series will be launched in China on Thursday. A day before the formal launch, the Chinese tech brand has shared new teasers online, disclosing the key specifications of the Reno 14 Pro. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is confirmed to arrive with a 6.83-inch screen with slim bezels. It will offer battery upgrades over last year's Reno 13 Pro. It will come in three colourways, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is expected to run on a Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro Specifications

In a post on Weibo, Oppo has confirmed the display and battery specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno 14 Pro model. Like last year's Reno 13 Pro, the upcoming model is teased with a 6.83-inch display. The flat screen has narrow bezels and a hole punch cutout on the centre for the selfie shooter. It is confirmed to feature a 6,200mAh battery, which would be a considerable upgrade over its  predecessor's 5,800mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is teased to include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For reference, the Reno 13 Pro has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Oppo has also shared a few camera samples of the upcoming handset, showcasing the camera advancements of the new sensor.

The launch of Oppo Reno 14 Pro will take place on May 15 in China at 4pm (1.30pm IST). It will be announced alongside standard Reno 14, Oppo Enco Clip earbuds and Oppo Pad SE tablet.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is already confirmed to be released in Calla Lilly Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black (translated from Chinese) shades. It will go on sale in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions.

The company is rumoured to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset on the Reno 14 Pro. The standard Reno 14 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. 

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
