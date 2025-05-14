Moto Book 60 Review: Premium Design Meets Practicality

Motorola recently entered the competitive laptop landscape with the launch of its Moto Book 60. The brand has been quite active with its smartphone launches this year with its Edge series, and now, it has finally entered the laptop segment with its Moto Book 60. The latest laptop from the brand is targeted towards Gen Z and those looking for a budget laptop loaded with features. The company has packed the laptop with a sleek and colourful design, a solid performance, a vibrant OLED display, and more.

The laptop has a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the Intel Core 5 unit with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions with Intel Core 7 series processor are priced at Rs. 74,990 and Rs. 78,990. That said, the Moto Book 60 is all set to give tough competition to well-established players like Asus, Dell, MSI, and even Lenovo. However, the question here is whether it is a promising debut from the brand. Let's check it out in this in-depth review.

Moto Book 60 Laptop Design: Sturdy and Colourful

Dimension - 313.4 x 221 x 16.9mm

Weight - 1.39kg

Colours - Bronze Green, Wedgewood

Motorola has made sure to make its first laptop as feature-loaded as possible. The latest laptop from the brand comes loaded with a premium look and feel, all thanks to the aluminium chassis. The laptop weighs 1.39kg, which is decent enough for carrying around. However, there are models available in the market that offer a sleeker profile.

The Moto Book 60 is available in two colour options: Bronze Green and Wedgewood.

The brand has gone with Pantone-certified colours for this laptop, a similar treatment to what it does with its range of smartphones. You get Pantone Bronze Green and Pantone Wedgewood colour options. I got the former for the review, and it surely looks subtle and unique compared to other models available on the market. Those who are looking for a more poppy colour might find the Wedgewood option to be more attractive.

The laptop shell is made using aluminium, which makes it durable. The lid offers a smooth texture with the brand's logo at the centre. For those who are wondering, yes, there is a slight flex at the centre of the lid and on the keyboard. The hinge is okayish; you don't feel that sturdiness when you open it. However, once you open the lid, you will be greeted with a backlit keyboard and trackpad.

As for the ports, the laptop offers a decent number of ports for everyday usage. You get an HDMI, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports (which support data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0, and DisplayPort 1.4), and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the right side, the laptop has two USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a power on/off button.

Moto Book 60 Display: Smooth and Vibrant

Display - 14-inch OLED screen

Resolution - 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 120Hz

The display on the Moto Book 60 is one of the major highlights. The company has added a 14-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixel) OLED display. The colour reproduction of the device is excellent, and you will enjoy watching movies on this device. The saturation levels are good enough, all thanks to the OLED screen. While watching Blood of Zeus on Netflix, I noticed that the blacks were well produced, while the colours were vibrant and accurate. The laptop also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR support, meaning you can easily view HDR content on Netflix and YouTube.

The laptop comes loaded with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

The laptop also has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, making the animation much smoother than the standard 60Hz panels. The laptop is also loaded with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for the indoor work environment. However, it is not great for outdoor conditions as the screen is a bit reflective.

Moto Book 60 Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - Full HD+ IR camera

Speakers - Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Moto Book 60 offers a backlit keyboard, which is one of the best in this segment. The LEDs are decent enough to give a comfortable typing experience in low-light conditions and come with two levels of brightness.

The laptop packs a backlit keyboard that offers good key travel.

Coming to the performance, there is a decent key travel, and you get a rubbery feel when you press the keys. With a simple learning curve, you can easily get used to the keyboard as it is well-spaced out for a comfortable typing experience.

The laptop also comes with a large Mylar touchpad. The touchpad is sturdy and offers a good response when you scroll. It also supports multi-touch, which makes it easier to quickly shuffle between applications.

The device comes loaded with a Full HD IR camera, which delivers decent results.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which is a rare thing in this price segment. The IR-based Windows Hello feature works effortlessly, even when the lights are dim in the room. The Full HD camera is also decent for video calls, and the dual microphone captures the sound nicely. You also get a physical shutter, which is a good addition.

Coming to the speakers, the Moto Book 60 comes with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The speakers are loud enough to fill a small room, and the distortion is minimal, meaning that you can easily enjoy content or music while watching a movie or working.

Moto Book 60 Software: Smart Connect Works Well

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - Smart Connect

The Moto Book 60 runs the Windows 11 operating system. The device also has a dedicated Copilot button to access the digital assistant. However, the star of the show is the Smart Connect application.

The application allows you to easily connect your tablet or smartphone and transfer files, access applications, photos, and more. It works best when you have a Motorola tablet or Motorola smartphone with you. However, you can still get access to multiple features if you are using a different-branded device. For example, you can convert your tablet into a webcam using the Smart Connect app, access apps right from your phone, or simply drag and drop photos and documents between the connected devices.

Moto Book 60 Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - Intel Core 5 210H SoC

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5

ROM - 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

GPU - Intel Iris Xe Graphics

The Moto Book 60 is powered by the Intel Core 5 210H processor that comes with eight cores with up to 4.8GHz frequency. The laptop also comes loaded with 16GB of LPDDR5-5600 RAM and 512GB of M.2 2242 PCI 4.0 storage. The graphics duty is handled by Intel Iris Xe.

Benchmark Moto Book 60 Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Cinebench R23 Single Core 1695 1264 1427 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 7742 5310 9667 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2760 2277 2690 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 8929 8168 10625 PC Mark 10 4758 5219 6737 3DMark Night Raid 14162 12991 17848 3DMark CPU Profile 4649 2933 5915 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 750 997 1363 CrystalDiskMark 6562.70 MB/s (Read)/ 5430.97 MB/s (Write) 3459.20 MB/s (Read)/ 2541.40 MB/s (Write) 6345.60 MB/s (Read)/ 4246.06 MB/s (Write)

The latest laptop from Motorola delivers good day-to-day performance. When you scroll, watch movies, edit documents, and more, the laptop will not stutter. I used the laptop as my daily driver and was satisfied with the daily performance.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core 5 210H processor and packs 16GB of RAM.

Even with heavy multitasking like opening multiple tabs on Chrome, playing tracks on YouTube Music, and writing an article on Microsoft Word, the laptop handled it effectively without any noticeable lag or overheating issues. However, I noticed some lag or stutter when using ChatGPT on this machine, which was odd. That said, if you want to use some heavy photo or video editing software, then you might want to look somewhere else. Interestingly, the laptop also comes with different modes, which you can change by pressing Fn + Q.

Moving on, the laptop is also capable of handling casual gaming. I tried Valorant on this laptop and easily got 100 fps with low settings. On the other hand, Counter-Strike 2 delivered 50-60fps when the settings were set to low. That said, don't expect it to run heavy games.

Moto Book 60 Laptop Battery: Average

Battery Capacity - 60 Wh Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W USB Type-C Adapter

The Moto Book 60 comes loaded with a decent battery life. The device comes with 60W power support, which can last 7 to 8 hours with mild to moderate usage.

Moto Book 60 features a 60Wh battery that can be fully charged under 2 hours.

However, with heavy multitasking, the laptop delivered close to 6 hours of battery backup. It also comes loaded with 65W fast charging support, which can easily charge the laptop from 10 percent to 100 percent in less than 2 hours.

Moto Book 60 Laptop Verdict

The Moto Book 60 sure seems to be an interesting offering at this price point. The laptop offers vibrant colour options and comes with solid build quality. The display is the star of the show here, and you will definitely enjoy watching movies or TV series on this laptop. The performance is satisfactory for day-to-day usage, though if you are looking for something that can handle the load of heavy multitasking, then you should look at other options. That said, if you are a student or someone who wants to have a different-looking laptop that can attend to your daily needs, then you can consider the Moto Book 60.