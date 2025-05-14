Android 16, the next big operating system (OS) update, will be released for Samsung Galaxy devices “this summer”, a company spokesperson confirmed during the sidelines of The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday. Google's prelude to its annual I/O 2025 developer conference played host to a series of Android-related announcements, which also included a tentative release timeline for Android 16. The OS will hit stable status next month, following which it will be released for not only Pixel but also for Galaxy devices.

Android 16 for Samsung Galaxy Devices

Post conclusion of The Android Show: I/O Edition, Android's official YouTube channel posted a video featuring Minseok Kang, Vice President and Head of Smartphone Planning at Samsung. It detailed all the features that have arrived and some that are yet to, on Galaxy devices courtesy of the collaborative efforts of the two tech behemoths.

Towards the end, the spokesperson seemingly confirmed that the “all new” Android 16 firmware will be arriving on Samsung Galaxy devices “this summer”. While there isn't an exact release date, it is speculated to happen once the stable update is rolled out. Notably, Google has also confirmed that Android 16 will achieve a stable status in June, following which developers can create custom skins of the OS catering to their respective devices and port it for the release.

In line with yesteryears, Android 16 is initially expected to arrive on Google's Pixel devices, an ecosystem which comprises smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Meanwhile, Samsung could become the second brand to roll it out for its devices. This could be a massive shift compared to the company's Android 15 release schedule, which is still ongoing for a vast number of devices in its portfolio, despite the OS initially releasing in October 2024.

The confirmation of Android 16's release timeline is in line with a revelation made by a Google official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona in March. At the time, Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google revealed that Android 16, along with other Android OS updates, are on track for early release this year, with June being the most likely launch period.