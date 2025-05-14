MediaTek Dimensity 9400e was unveiled in China on Wednesday as the latest chipset for mobile devices from the Taiwan-based chipmaker. It will compete against the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. The Dimensity 9400e features an All Big Core CPU architecture, with four Cortex-X4 cores clocked at 3.4GHz and a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU with support for hardware ray tracing. The new chipset also supports on-device operation of several large language models, and enables support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Availability Timeline

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e will be available on smartphones in the coming weeks, according to the company. The first smartphones from Realme and OnePlus equipped with the chipset are slated to debut by the end of May.

According to details shared by the smartphone makers on Wednesday, the Realme GT 7 will be launched in India on May 27 with a Dimensity 9400e chipset, while the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition (or Ultra) will be launched in China with the same processor.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is built using TSMC's third-generation 4nm process technology, and features an All Big Core CPU architecture. It has four Arm Cortex-X4 cores with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz and four Cortex-A720 big cores clocked at 2GHz. The Dimensity 9400e features a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU that supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing.

The chipmaker has also equipped the Dimensity 9400e with a MediaTek APU 790 which will enable support for generative AI features on smartphones and other mobile devices. It supports on-device processing for large language models like DeepSeek-R1-Distill (Qwen1.5B/Llama7B/Llama8B) models, as well as Gemini Nano with Multimodality and LLaVA-1.5 7B.

Smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 9400e will offer support for Wi-Fi 7, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, and NavIC. They can be equipped with a 320-megapixel rear camera and support video recording at up to 8K/ 30fps or 4K/ 60fps. MediaTek says the chip enables Bluetooth connectivity between compatible devices up to 5km away, within line of sight.

