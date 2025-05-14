Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects

Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects

Matrix3D can perform several photogrammetry subtasks, including pose estimation, depth prediction, and novel view synthesis.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 17:41 IST
Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects

Photo Credit: Reuters

Researchers said that Matrix3D was trained using the masked learning technique

Highlights
  • Matrix3D utilises a multimodal diffusion transformer (DiT)
  • The model was developed in partnership with Nanjing University and HKUST
  • It is an open-source model available for download on GitHub
Advertisement

Apple researchers released a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that can generate 3D views from multiple 2D images. The large language model (LLM), dubbed Matrix3D, was developed by the company's Machine Learning team, in collaboration with Nanjing University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The Cupertino-based tech giant has made the AI model available to the open community, and it can be downloaded via Apple's listing on GitHub. With Matrix3D, the researchers have unified the 3D generation pipeline to eliminate the risk of errors.

Apple's Matrix3D Innovates Multi-Task Photogrammetry

In a post, the tech giant detailed the research that went into the development of the Matrix3D AI model. While several 3D rendering models already exist, this one innovates the existing space by unifying the pipeline to create 3D views. Instead of having multiple models and components, here, a single LLM performs several photogrammetry subtasks such as pose estimation, depth prediction, and novel view synthesis.

Notably, Photogrammetry is the technique of obtaining accurate measurements and 3D information about physical objects and environments by analysing images. It is commonly used to create maps, 3D models, and measurements from 2D images taken from different angles.

The researchers have also published a paper about the new model on the online preprint journal arXiv. As per the researches, Matrix3D is based on a multimodal diffusion transformer (DiT) architecture. It can integrate data across multiple modalities such as image data, camera parameters, and depth maps.

In the paper, Apple researchers highlight that the model was trained using a mask learning strategy where a part of the image is obstructed, and the AI model is trained to find the right pixels that fit in the gap.

The researchers found that the LLM can generate an entire 3D object or scene view with just three images from different angles. While the dataset used to train the model was not disclosed, the model itself is available to download, modify, and redistribute via a permissive Apple licence on the company's GitHub listing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme Neo 7 Turbo Confirmed to Launch This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
FalconX Partners With Standard Chartered to Serve Institutional Crypto Investors

Related Stories

Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  2. Microsoft to Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
  3. Airtel Operations Restored After Network Goes Down In Several Regions
  4. Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro With 13.2-Inch 3.4K Display, 12,140mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Announces Limited Edition Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Partnering With Synchron to Develop Brain-Computer Interfaces
  2. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC Ahead of May 27 Launch
  3. Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects
  4. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Chip Manufacturing Facilities in Noida, Bengaluru
  5. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Confirmed to Launch This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. FalconX Partners With Standard Chartered to Serve Institutional Crypto Investors
  7. Slack Rolling Out ‘Mark as Read’ Option in Notifications for Its Android App
  8. Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 Chipset, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 3 Series to Get AI-Powered Gemini Integration Soon
  10. Alcatel V3 Ultra's New Teasers Show Design, Dedicated Display Modes; India Launch Date Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »