Apple researchers released a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that can generate 3D views from multiple 2D images. The large language model (LLM), dubbed Matrix3D, was developed by the company's Machine Learning team, in collaboration with Nanjing University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The Cupertino-based tech giant has made the AI model available to the open community, and it can be downloaded via Apple's listing on GitHub. With Matrix3D, the researchers have unified the 3D generation pipeline to eliminate the risk of errors.

Apple's Matrix3D Innovates Multi-Task Photogrammetry

In a post, the tech giant detailed the research that went into the development of the Matrix3D AI model. While several 3D rendering models already exist, this one innovates the existing space by unifying the pipeline to create 3D views. Instead of having multiple models and components, here, a single LLM performs several photogrammetry subtasks such as pose estimation, depth prediction, and novel view synthesis.

Notably, Photogrammetry is the technique of obtaining accurate measurements and 3D information about physical objects and environments by analysing images. It is commonly used to create maps, 3D models, and measurements from 2D images taken from different angles.

The researchers have also published a paper about the new model on the online preprint journal arXiv. As per the researches, Matrix3D is based on a multimodal diffusion transformer (DiT) architecture. It can integrate data across multiple modalities such as image data, camera parameters, and depth maps.

In the paper, Apple researchers highlight that the model was trained using a mask learning strategy where a part of the image is obstructed, and the AI model is trained to find the right pixels that fit in the gap.

The researchers found that the LLM can generate an entire 3D object or scene view with just three images from different angles. While the dataset used to train the model was not disclosed, the model itself is available to download, modify, and redistribute via a permissive Apple licence on the company's GitHub listing.