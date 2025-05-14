Realme GT 7 will launch in India alongside other global markets on May 27. The smartphone has been confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The company has now revealed the chipset details of the upcoming handset. Some display features have been teased as well. The phone will be accompanied by a Realme GT 7T variant. In China, the Realme GT 7 launched earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support

Realme GT 7 Chipset, Other Features

The Realme GT 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, the company confirmed in a press release. The chipset uses an X4 prime core and is claimed to be made on the same process node as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The phone has been claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu score of over 2.45 million.

Realme claims that the GT 7 handset will support a dedicated GT Boost mode and a stable 120FPS BGMI gameplay for up to six hours. The phone is said to be equipped with "millisecond-level precision in performance allocation" and ensure "ultra-smooth gameplay with lower power consumption and enhanced thermal management."

The official product page for the Realme GT 7 says that the phone's display will support up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. Notably, the Chinese variant is equipped with a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ OLED display with up to 6,500 nits peak brightness level.

Realme GT 7 will pack a 10 percent silicone anode 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, which is claimed to help charge the handset from one to 50 percent in 15 minutes. It is said to support 7.5W reverse charging as well. A dedicated battery-focused chip in the phone is said to ensure up to 95 percent less overheating and up to three times battery life expansion.

The Realme GT 7 will come in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue shades. It will support IceSense Graphene technology for thermal management. The accompanying Realme GT 7T variant will be offered in black, blue, and yellow colourways.