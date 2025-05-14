iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will launch in China on May 20 alongside the iQOO Pad 5 series, iQOO Watch 5, iQOO TWS Air 3 and more devices. It is expected to join the standard iQOO Neo 10 and the Neo 10 Pro variants in the country, which were unveiled in November 2024. The upcoming Neo 10 Pro+ smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 2K display. Now, the company has revealed the RAM, storage and a few key other details about the phone.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications

The company previously confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ willl be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company revealed in a Weibo post that the chipset will be optimised with iQOO's Blue Crystal technology. The post added that the handset will support LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is claimed to have scored 3,311,557 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test.

In another post, the brand said that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will boast its largest yet 7K “Ice Vault” vapour cooling chamber for thermal management and heat dissipation, claiming to improve cooling efficiency by 15 percent.

Previously, iQOO revealed that the upcoming Neo 10 Pro+ will sport a 2K display with 1.5mm side bezels and a glass back panel. It will be offered in Shi Guang White, Shadow Black, and Super Pixel (translated from Chinese) colourways. The "prism pixel design" of the latter option has been developed in collaboration with BMW M Motorsport.

Older reports have suggested that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will likely come with a 6.82-inch flat OLED screen. It is expected to house two 50-megapixel cameras at the back. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. The handset may feature 16GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.