iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 20 Debut; Will Feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2025 19:49 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 20 Debut; Will Feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will come in Shi Guang White, Shadow Black and Super Pixel shades

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will launch alongside the Pad 5 series, Watch 5 and more
  • It is confirmed to pack a 7K “Ice Vault” vapour cooling chamber
  • The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will have a 2K display with 1.5mm side bezels
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will launch in China on May 20 alongside the iQOO Pad 5 series, iQOO Watch 5, iQOO TWS Air 3 and more devices. It is expected to join the standard iQOO Neo 10 and the Neo 10 Pro variants in the country, which were unveiled in November 2024. The upcoming Neo 10 Pro+ smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 2K display. Now, the company has revealed the RAM, storage and a few key other details about the phone.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications

The company previously confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ willl be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company revealed in a Weibo post that the chipset will be optimised with iQOO's Blue Crystal technology. The post added that the handset will support LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is claimed to have scored 3,311,557 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test.

In another post, the brand said that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will boast its largest yet 7K “Ice Vault” vapour cooling chamber for thermal management and heat dissipation, claiming to improve cooling efficiency by 15 percent.

Previously, iQOO revealed that the upcoming Neo 10 Pro+ will sport a 2K display with 1.5mm side bezels and a glass back panel. It will be offered in Shi Guang White, Shadow Black, and Super Pixel (translated from Chinese) colourways. The "prism pixel design" of the latter option has been developed in collaboration with BMW M Motorsport.

Older reports have suggested that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will likely come with a 6.82-inch flat OLED screen. It is expected to house two 50-megapixel cameras at the back. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. The handset may feature 16GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Launch, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Features, iQOO, iQOO Neo 10 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 20 Debut; Will Feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
