Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Reportedly Intends to Replace Galaxy S26+ With Galaxy S26 Edge Model Next Year

Samsung is reportedly targeting to ship 37.7 million units of the Galaxy S25 series this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 19:01 IST
Samsung Reportedly Intends to Replace Galaxy S26+ With Galaxy S26 Edge Model Next Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a thickness of 5.8mm

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available for pre-order
  • Samsung's Galaxy S26 family could launch next year
  • The Plus variant is positioned between the regular and ultra models
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this week with a 5.8mm thin design. The thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone is yet to reach the hands of customers in India, but rumours about the Galaxy S26 lineup, particularly the Galaxy S26 Edge model, are already swirling on the Web. Samsung is said to replace one of the phones in the Galaxy S26 lineup with an Edge model next year. The final decision to eliminate the Plus model will reportedly be taken after evaluating the market response of the Galaxy S25 Edge. 

Samsung May Add Edge Model to Galaxy S26 Series Next Year

As per a report by Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is planning to introduce an "Edge" model to its upcoming Galaxy S26 series. This new addition, expected to be named the Galaxy S26 Edge, will reportedly replace the Galaxy S26+ model from the lineup. This could be a strategic move by Samsung to streamline its flagship series.

Samsung's strategic move to replace the traditional Plus variant in the lineup with a slim Edge variant will reportedly be considered based on the market response to the Galaxy S25 Edge. If the newly launched handset fails to attract consumers, Samsung may reconsider its decision and retain the Plus variant in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The report said that Samsung is targeting to ship 37.7 million units of the Galaxy S25 series this year. The company is aiming to sell just 6.7 million units of the Galaxy S25+ compared to the 13.6 million units for the Galaxy S25. It is reportedly aiming to ship 17.4 million units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Further, the report states that Samsung has started the development of the Galaxy S26 family, dubbed NPA. The company is said to be developing four different OLED panels for the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India, Specifications 

The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available for pre-order in India. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Android 15 based One UI 7 and has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm and weighs 163g.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC Ahead of May 27 Launch
India Approves HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture Semiconductor Unit

Related Stories

Samsung Reportedly Intends to Replace Galaxy S26+ With Galaxy S26 Edge Model Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 6,000 Nits Display
  2. Moto Book 60 Review: Premium Design Meets Practicality
  3. Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  5. Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. India Approves HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture Semiconductor Unit
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  8. Apple's New Matrix3D Model Can Turn Flat Images Into Dynamic 3D Scenes
  9. SanDisk Launches WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD in India With These Features
  10. Android 16 Will Arrive on Samsung Galaxy Devices 'This Summer'
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Debut on May 15
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 20 Debut; Will Feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
  3. Samsung Reportedly Intends to Replace Galaxy S26+ With Galaxy S26 Edge Model Next Year
  4. Microsoft 365 Apps to Receive Security Updates on Windows 10 Until 2028
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Unveiled, Will Debut on Realme GT 7 and OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition
  6. Android 16 Will Arrive on Galaxy Devices ‘This Summer’, Confirms Samsung Official
  7. India Approves HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture Semiconductor Unit
  8. Apple Reportedly Partnering With Synchron to Develop Brain-Computer Interfaces
  9. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC Ahead of May 27 Launch
  10. Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »