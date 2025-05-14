Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this week with a 5.8mm thin design. The thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone is yet to reach the hands of customers in India, but rumours about the Galaxy S26 lineup, particularly the Galaxy S26 Edge model, are already swirling on the Web. Samsung is said to replace one of the phones in the Galaxy S26 lineup with an Edge model next year. The final decision to eliminate the Plus model will reportedly be taken after evaluating the market response of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung May Add Edge Model to Galaxy S26 Series Next Year

As per a report by Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is planning to introduce an "Edge" model to its upcoming Galaxy S26 series. This new addition, expected to be named the Galaxy S26 Edge, will reportedly replace the Galaxy S26+ model from the lineup. This could be a strategic move by Samsung to streamline its flagship series.

Samsung's strategic move to replace the traditional Plus variant in the lineup with a slim Edge variant will reportedly be considered based on the market response to the Galaxy S25 Edge. If the newly launched handset fails to attract consumers, Samsung may reconsider its decision and retain the Plus variant in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The report said that Samsung is targeting to ship 37.7 million units of the Galaxy S25 series this year. The company is aiming to sell just 6.7 million units of the Galaxy S25+ compared to the 13.6 million units for the Galaxy S25. It is reportedly aiming to ship 17.4 million units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Further, the report states that Samsung has started the development of the Galaxy S26 family, dubbed NPA. The company is said to be developing four different OLED panels for the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India, Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available for pre-order in India. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Android 15 based One UI 7 and has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm and weighs 163g.