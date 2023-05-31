Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is headed to PC on July 26 and with that, Sony has unveiled the new features coming to the port. Developer Insomniac Games has partnered with porter Nixxes Software once again to bring the once PS5-exclusive platformer to PC, promising ray-traced reflections and shadows, alongside support for ultrawide displays with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. Triple monitor setups haven't been ignored either, with the developer supporting up to 48:9 resolutions. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available to pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,999.

Akin to past PlayStation–PC ports, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart boasts a slew of enhancements and customisable button mapping when playing on keyboard and mouse. Of course, controllers are welcome, with the PS5's DualSense producing apt vibrations by way of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so you can feel the in-game actions coming to life in your hands. Bear in mind that this feature is only supported if you play on a wired connection on a PC. In addition to fully unlocked framerates, the port also comes with performance-enhancing upscaling technologies that would help gain decent framerates without sacrificing much on the visual fidelity side.

You get to choose from Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac Games' in-house Temporal Injection. “NVIDIA Reflex and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported,” the PlayStation blog post adds. Additionally, the ray-traced reflections setting will come with a variety of quality levels to pick from. Indeed, you would require the right kind of hardware to be able to tinker with these settings. Standard graphics quality presets are included as well.

Insomniac Games hasn't revealed the system requirements for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC yet, which might seem a little concerning, given several recent PC games released with terrible optimisation. Even one of PlayStation's most-seminal titles The Last of Us Part I was launched in a broken state, flush with crashes, unstable framerates, and poor VRAM management. However, in the case of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, we've got Nixxes Software as the porters — the same folk who put out near-perfect renditions of Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. So, I've got some faith in them.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an interdimensional platformer, where you summon portals to bounce between planets and gun down alien pirates in an effort to thwart the evil Emperor Nefarious. Insomniac Games claims that this standalone entry is an ‘excellent' way for newcomers to get into this universe, which also introduces a brand-new female playable character named Rivet, who is accompanied by her robotic pal Kit. Pre-ordering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC grants early access to the Pixelizer Weapon and the Carbonox Armor set. There's only one edition for purchase.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases July 26 on PC — across Steam and Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,999.

