Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Introduces Med Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT 4

Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4

Google claims Med-Gemini will provide more factually accurate, reliable, and nuanced web search results compared to Gemini.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 16:23 IST
Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay

Google says the Med-Gemini AI models have medical education and biomedical research capabilities

Highlights
  • Google claims Med-Gemini scored 91.1 percent on the MedQA benchmark
  • Med-Gemini was tested on 25 tasks across 14 medical benchmarks
  • The family of AI models are built on Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.5 models
Advertisement

Google introduced its new family of artificial intelligence (AI) models focused on the medical domain on Tuesday. Dubbed Med-Gemini, these AI models are not available for people to use, but the tech giant has published a pre-print version of its research paper which highlights its capabilities and methodologies. The company claims that the AI models surpass GPT-4 models in benchmark testing. One of the notable features of this particular AI model is its long-context abilities that allow it to process and analyse health records and research papers.

The research paper is currently in the pre-print stage and is published on arXiv, an open-access online repository of scholarly papers. Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist, Google DeepMind and Google Research, said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I'm very excited about the possibilities of these models to help clinicians deliver better care, as well as to help patients better understand their medical conditions. AI for healthcare is going to be one of the most impactful application domains for AI, in my opinion.”

Med-Gemini AI models are built on top of Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.5 LLM. There are a total of four models — Med-Gemini-S 1.0, Med-Gemini-M 1.0, Med-Gemini-L 1.0, and Med-Gemini-M 1.5. All of the models are multimodal and can provide text, image, and video outputs. The models are also integrated with web search, which the company claims has been improved through self-training to make the models “more factually accurate, reliable, and nuanced” when showing results for complex clinical reasoning tasks.

Further, the AI model is fine-tuned for improved performance during long-context processing, claims the company. A higher quality long-context processing would mean the chatbot can provide more accurate and pinpointed answers even when the questions are not perfectly queried or when it has to process a long document of medical records.

As per data shared by Google, Med-Gemini AI models have outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 models in the GeneTuring dataset on text-based reasoning tasks. Med-Gemini-L 1.0 has also scored 91.1 percent accuracy on MedQA (USMLE), even outperforming its own older model Med-PaLM 2 by 4.5 percent. Notably, the AI model is not available in public or in beta testing. The company likely will improve the model further before bringing it into the public domain.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India in June; Said to Be a Rebranded Civi 4 Pro
Microsoft Announces Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, Will Reportedly Reveal Next Call of Duty, Gears of War

Related Stories

Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Phones, TWS Earphones Discounted in India Ahead of Amazon Sale
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and More Get Discounts
  3. Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  5. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  6. Apple Launches Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4: See Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
  2. Binance Crypto Exchange Founder Changpeng Zhao Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison
  3. Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices
  4. Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4
  5. Microsoft Announces Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, Will Reportedly Reveal Next Call of Duty, Gears of War
  6. Amazon Q AI Assistant Now Available for Enterprise Customers, Amazon Q Apps Out in Preview
  7. Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and More Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  8. Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India in June; Said to Be a Rebranded Civi 4 Pro
  9. Assassin's Creed Mirage to Launch on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad on June 6
  10. Apple Safari Browser to Reportedly Get Major AI Upgrade With Article Summarisation, Web Eraser Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »