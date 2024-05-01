Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report

WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report

As per the report, the WhatsApp feature is being tested on both the iOS and Android apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 17:46 IST
WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

The Recently Online feature on WhatsApp is said to be available to some beta testers

Highlights
  • The WhatsApp feature is said to be visible on new chat and call screen
  • The feature will reportedly not show when the contacts were last online
  • Users will also not be able to see real-time online status
Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will reportedly recommend contacts you can reach out to. The feature is a list dubbed Recently Online which shows the names of contacts who were recently logged into the app. The report speculates that the purpose of the feature is to help users determine people who are more likely to respond if texted or called. However, it will not show the currently online people, and instead only give an approximate understanding of those who have used the app recently.

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is testing a new feature that was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.8.10.70 update via the TestFlight app. The report also highlighted that some beta testers might have access to the new feature, although it is not rolled out widely in the beta app. Interestingly, the same feature was also introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.14 build, highlighting that both of the platforms could soon get this feature in their respective apps.

whatsapp recently online WhatsApp Recently Online list

WhatsApp's Recently Online list
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the screenshot shared by the publication, the Recently Online list only appears on the new chat and new call screen where the user selects the contact to write a text or make a call. Here, underneath the basic menu options, a new section highlighting the contacts that were recently online will be shown. It is unclear what exactly constitutes “recently online”, and what is the time limit after which a name is removed from the list.

The feature will, however, not show the list of people who are online currently, or the time when they were last online, as per the report. This is likely done to protect the privacy of the users. Further, those users who have set their Last seen to nobody will not appear on this list. It is unclear whether they will be able to see the Recently Online list or not.

This feature is currently in beta, but the report claims that it is likely to be rolled out to users globally in the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, Apps, iOS, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone

Related Stories

WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and More Get Discounts
  3. Realme Phones, TWS Earphones Discounted in India Ahead of Amazon Sale
  4. Apple Launches Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4: See Price, Availability
  5. Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await AI in iPhones
  7. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  8. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Tipped to Start at Rs. 26,999 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report
  3. Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone
  4. Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
  5. Binance Crypto Exchange Founder Changpeng Zhao Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison
  6. Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices
  7. Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4
  8. Microsoft Announces Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, Will Reportedly Reveal Next Call of Duty, Gears of War
  9. Amazon Q AI Assistant Now Available for Enterprise Customers, Amazon Q Apps Out in Preview
  10. Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and More Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »