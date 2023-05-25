Technology News

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Pre-orders for the game are now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 May 2023 16:51 IST
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage's parkour system has a Pole Vault mechanic as well

Highlights
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad
  • Pre-orders grant the Ali Baba-themed Forty Thieves bonus DLC quest
  • With AC Mirage, Ubisoft is taking a back-to-basics approach

Assassin's Creed Mirage finally has a release date. During the PlayStation Showcase event, held early Thursday, Ubisoft confirmed that the Baghdad-set chapter will arrive October 12 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The date was actually leaked ahead of time by a few Japanese retail listings, which usually do not list placeholder dates. The title, codenamed ‘Rift,' was originally planned as an expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but got expanded into a standalone release to fill the gap in Ubisoft's launch schedule for the fiscal year. Ubisoft Bordeaux leads development on Assassin's Creed Mirage, which also received a gameplay trailer at the showcase.

As previously reported, Assassin's Creed Mirage is going back to its franchise roots, presenting a tighter scope focused on crafty assassinations, unlike the open-world RPG-esque elements they adopted in the recent entries. In it, you play as Basim Ibn Ishaq, a side character from AC: Valhalla, who is seen leveraging his skills to track down and eliminate targets. In the cinematic trailer from last year, he was indoctrinated into the Hidden Ones clan by his master/ mentor Roshan (Shohreh Aghdashloo) — turning from a petty thief into an assassin. This new footage appears to be set a while after that, featuring all the hallmarks of the original Assassin's Creed games. You've got air assassinations, hidden blades, and the art of blending with crowds as Basim gradually perfects his art.

“You have died and been reborn,” Roshan says in a voiceover, as we're treated to visuals of the long-missing parkour system, as Basim is seen hopping across metallic bars and swinging around corners. There's a new addition called Pole Vault as well, where you perch atop a giant pole and use its centre of gravity to slowly tilt and descend to cover larger distances in the air. Smoke bombs and leaps of faith return, alongside natural stealth mechanics such as pickpocketing. An unnamed character in the Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay trailer notes that you could bribe guards to stroll into an establishment, or do it the old-fashioned way by sneaking in. There also appears to be a recurring day and night cycle, which probably could be manipulated to Basim's will by resting in beds — similar to Dying Light.

The gameplay trailer ends with a flurry of action sequences, where Basim is seen dual-wielding a dagger and curved sword combo and laying waste to enemies. It's unclear how they work in tandem, but I'm assuming the dagger would be used for parrying incoming attacks. Ubisoft also mentioned that Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is now up for pre-order on all platforms, will be getting an Arabic voiceover and full localisation. Pre-orders will receive an exclusive bonus quest at launch called ‘The Forty Thieves,' where you'll uncover Ali Baba's cave. Keeping with the theme, will the password be ‘open sesame' as well?

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out October 12, across PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: assassins creed, assassins creed mirage, assassins creed mirage release date, assassins creed mirage gameplay trailer, assassins creed mirage pre order, assassins creed mirage location, assassins creed mirage platforms, ubisoft, pc, epic games store, ubisoft store, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Nvidia Close to Becoming First Trillion-Dollar Chip Firm as AI Boom Drives Stellar Forecast

Related Stories

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed This App Caught Spying on Users: Why You Should Delete It
  2. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  3. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  4. iOS 17 Will Reportedly Bring a Smart Display-Like Interface to Your iPhone
  5. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  6. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  7. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC
  2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer
  3. Nvidia Close to Becoming First Trillion-Dollar Chip Firm as AI Boom Drives Stellar Forecast
  4. Xiaomi Civi 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  6. OnePlus 12 Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Massive Camera Upgrade
  7. Ola Electric Aims for IPO by End of 2023, Hires Goldman Sachs, Kotak to Manage Share Sale
  8. TRAI Directs Banks, Financial Institutions to Verify Headers, Templates in Drive to Crackdown on Pesky Texts
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications Tipped, Could Offer 100W Fast Charging Support: Details
  10. WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.