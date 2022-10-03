PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 is tipped to start from October 5, with discounts on several major titles on both the PS4 and PS5. As per reliable tipster Rishi Alwani, Sony has dropped new sale price guidance to retailers in India, boasting state-of-the-art titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more. Note that these prices could vary depending on distributors like Amazon India — they might be cheaper, or remain the same — as they have more control over the selling price.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which comprises developer Naughty Dog's newest treasure-hunting games, is priced at Rs. 1,999. The collection compiles 2018's Uncharted 4, starring Nathan Drake, and the 2017 spin-off title, The Lost Legacy, set in the mountain ranges of India. Young hunter Aloy returns for a new adventure in Horizon Forbidden West — now priced at Rs. 3,999 on PS5 — as she tries purging a blight that ravages the dystopian US.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which serves as the standalone, albeit short spin-offish follow-up to Insomniac's Spider-Man game is listed at Rs. 2,499 on the PS5 and PS4, making it Rs. 1,500 cheaper than its original cost of Rs. 3,999. PlayStation recently announced a PC version for the same, out this autumn. Meanwhile, Souls veterans can jump into the Demon's Souls remake this Diwali, as it drops to Rs. 2,999 — originally listed for Rs. 4,999.

Here's a list of the best PlayStation games available at discounted prices during the Sony India Diwali sale. You can check out the entire list on the embedded tweet.

Sony dropped Diwali sale game prices to retail alongside existing MRP. Naturally, some of these are already cheaper. #ps5 #ps4 #ps5india pic.twitter.com/eEaPjsbv3o — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) October 3, 2022

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 prices on PS5 with current MRP

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,999 — previously Rs. 2,999

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Gran Turismo 7 at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Demon's Souls at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Returnal at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,499 — previously Rs. 3,999

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 prices on PS4 with current MRP

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 3,999

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 3,999

Gran Turismo 7 at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 3,999

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 1,999 — previously Rs. 2,999

Bloodborne GOTY at Rs. 1,499 — previously Rs. 1,999

God of War at Rs. 999 — previously Rs. 1,499

It is also worth mentioning that Amazon India is currently hosting its annual Great Indian Festival, offering better discounts on the aforementioned titles. Horizon Forbidden West, for instance, is listed at Rs. 2,749, while Demon's Souls is up for Rs. 2,499. So, grab them while you can.

