PlayStation Diwali Sale 2022: Discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West, More

PlayStation Diwali sale details below include retail pricing — actual prices for discounted titles might be lower.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 3 October 2022 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: PlayStation

Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 is listed at Rs. 3,999

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morale has dropped to Rs. 2,999
  • Demons’ Souls remake available at Rs. 2,999
  • Returnal is priced at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 is tipped to start from October 5, with discounts on several major titles on both the PS4 and PS5. As per reliable tipster Rishi Alwani, Sony has dropped new sale price guidance to retailers in India, boasting state-of-the-art titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more. Note that these prices could vary depending on distributors like Amazon India — they might be cheaper, or remain the same — as they have more control over the selling price.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which comprises developer Naughty Dog's newest treasure-hunting games, is priced at Rs. 1,999. The collection compiles 2018's Uncharted 4, starring Nathan Drake, and the 2017 spin-off title, The Lost Legacy, set in the mountain ranges of India. Young hunter Aloy returns for a new adventure in Horizon Forbidden West — now priced at Rs. 3,999 on PS5 — as she tries purging a blight that ravages the dystopian US.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection Review: No Movie Tie-In, No Sweat

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which serves as the standalone, albeit short spin-offish follow-up to Insomniac's Spider-Man game is listed at Rs. 2,499 on the PS5 and PS4, making it Rs. 1,500 cheaper than its original cost of Rs. 3,999. PlayStation recently announced a PC version for the same, out this autumn. Meanwhile, Souls veterans can jump into the Demon's Souls remake this Diwali, as it drops to Rs. 2,999 — originally listed for Rs. 4,999.

Here's a list of the best PlayStation games available at discounted prices during the Sony India Diwali sale. You can check out the entire list on the embedded tweet.

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 prices on PS5 with current MRP

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,999 — previously Rs. 2,999

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Gran Turismo 7 at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Demon's Souls at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Returnal at Rs. 3,999 — previously Rs. 4,999

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,499 — previously Rs. 3,999

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Review: Hanging by a Thread

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 prices on PS4 with current MRP

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 3,999

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 3,999

Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Kurosawa Samurai Movie You Can Play

Gran Turismo 7 at Rs. 2,999 — previously Rs. 3,999

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 1,999 — previously Rs. 2,999

Spider-Man Remastered PC Review: A Tad Overpriced, but Worth the Wait

Bloodborne GOTY at Rs. 1,499 — previously Rs. 1,999

God of War at Rs. 999 — previously Rs. 1,499

It is also worth mentioning that Amazon India is currently hosting its annual Great Indian Festival, offering better discounts on the aforementioned titles. Horizon Forbidden West, for instance, is listed at Rs. 2,749, while Demon's Souls is up for Rs. 2,499. So, grab them while you can.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ‘Machine strike’ is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fight choreography, cinematography is wonderful
  • Upgraded stealth mechanics
  • Swinging is thrilling
  • Fun suits, Spider-Verse look
  • Relevance of story
  • Extensive photo mode
  • Bad
  • Not original enough
  • Repetitive gameplay
  • Game padding despite short length
  • Unconvincing stealth gameplay
  • Unrealistic in parts
  • Bugs, game freezing / crashes
  • India pricing is a joke
Read detailed Sony Spider-Man: Miles Morales review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Marvel’s Spider-Man

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Solid combat
  • Fantastic sense of movement
  • Relatable hero
  • Compelling story
  • Bad
  • Stealth sections may be frustrating for some
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Ghost of Tsushima

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Cinematic flourishes
  • Gorgeous environment
  • Fantastic soundtrack
  • Strives for authenticity
  • Strategic, fun combat
  • Bad
  • Narrative, storytelling too classical
  • No guilt after ?dishonourable' kills
  • Too much padding
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Tsushima review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Gran Turismo 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Helps you become a better racer
  • Engaging sim racing
  • Scapes is next-level photo mode
  • Extensive tuning options
  • Dynamic weather can be a gamechanger
  • Bad
  • Always online (largely)
  • AI not challenging enough
  • Brakes can feel arcade-ish at times
  • Can?t feel the track variety
  • Uninspired soundtrack
  • No voiceovers
  • Pay-to-win behaviour
  • Music Rally is a bore
  • Local multiplayer is letterboxed
Read detailed Sony Gran Turismo 7 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Gran Turismo
PEGI Rating 3+
Bloodborne

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Unsettling atmosphere
  • Visceral combat
  • Enjoyable weapons
  • Immense sense of achievement
  • Fun stealth and non-violent options
  • Bad
  • Annoying design inconsistencies
  • Long loading times
  • Slight slow down
  • Environment lay out could be better in some places
Read detailed Sony Bloodborne review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: playstation, playstation sale, sony india, playstation diwali sale, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, horizon forbidden west, uncharted legacy of thieves collection, spider man miles morales, spider man, demons souls, ghost of tsushima, gran turismo 7, ratchet and clank rift apart, returnal, bloodborne, god of war
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Comment
