Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting May 16, all higher-tier PS Plus subscribers will gain access to Insomniac's inter-dimensional platformer, where you summon portals to bounce between planets and gun down alien pirates in an effort to thwart the evil emperor. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available to play on the PS5. Developer Arkane might've started the year on a rough note with Redfall's dismal launch, but nothing can tarnish their longstanding reputation of creating ingeniously designed stealth games. Both Dishonored 2 and its standalone expansion Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is included in the May catalogue and will be available to play on the PS4.

If open-world games are your forte, jump into the streets of London in Watch Dogs: Legion, and hack your way through an ongoing terrorist attack. It also features an interesting mechanic where you can recruit almost every character you encounter in the game world — each of them bearing unique skills — into your resistance movement and take control of them as player characters, thus giving you a rotating cast of multiple protagonists. Watch Dogs: Legion will be available to play on the PS4 and PS5. Beyond that, PlayStation is offering the entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, reimagining Lara Croft's origin story and bringing a crafting mechanic to the franchise. All three — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — will be available to play for free via the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe service.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May includes:



➕ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

➕ Humanity

➕ Watch Dogs: Legion

➕ Dishonored 2



… and more. The full lineup: https://t.co/nEq05h3FdB pic.twitter.com/R0eimXQrIT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2023

Those looking to expand their souls-like palette can check out Thymesia, where you fight through the decaying Kingdom of Hermes to piece together memories in order to revert the calamity. Expect tons of punishing boss fights and plague weapons to collect, or turn into a raven and chuck a handful of sharp feathers to impale foes. Building over last month's barrage of Wolfenstein games, now PS Plus is adding Wolfenstein: Youngblood to the mix. In it, you play as one of BJ Blazckowicz's twin daughters and embark on a trip to liberate Paris from the Nazis. The game is built as a multiplayer co-op affair but can be played solo as well.

PlayStation also seems hell-bent on completing Shinji Mikami's The Evil Within saga with a sequel that sees Detective Sebastian Castellanos venture on a nightmarish journey into the STEM realm to save his daughter. Use stealth to sneak past enemies and craft intricate traps, while carefully planning out how you manage resources and progress through haunting levels. Conan Exiles is a massive open-world sandbox set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive freezing temperatures, explore loot-filled dungeons, and develop your avatar from a scavenging survivor to a mighty barbarian. Conan Exiles can be played solo, in co-op, or in online multiplayer.

In Humanity, you are a glowing Shiba Inu charged with commanding hordes of people across maze-like levels and leading them to salvation. Browse a wide array of user-made levels or build your own via the Stage Creator in this Day 1 PS Plus catalogue launch. Humanity also includes support for PS VR and PS VR2.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in May (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting May 16.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for May, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow, Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light, Pursuit Force, and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.