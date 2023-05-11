Technology News
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for May 2023

Humanity, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and The Evil Within 2 are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 May 2023 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

  • The free games will be available to download from May 16
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart costs Rs. 4,999 on the PS5
  • Humanity is a Day 1 launch on PS4, PS5, PS VR, and PS VR2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting May 16, all higher-tier PS Plus subscribers will gain access to Insomniac's inter-dimensional platformer, where you summon portals to bounce between planets and gun down alien pirates in an effort to thwart the evil emperor. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available to play on the PS5. Developer Arkane might've started the year on a rough note with Redfall's dismal launch, but nothing can tarnish their longstanding reputation of creating ingeniously designed stealth games. Both Dishonored 2 and its standalone expansion Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is included in the May catalogue and will be available to play on the PS4.

If open-world games are your forte, jump into the streets of London in Watch Dogs: Legion, and hack your way through an ongoing terrorist attack. It also features an interesting mechanic where you can recruit almost every character you encounter in the game world — each of them bearing unique skills — into your resistance movement and take control of them as player characters, thus giving you a rotating cast of multiple protagonists. Watch Dogs: Legion will be available to play on the PS4 and PS5. Beyond that, PlayStation is offering the entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, reimagining Lara Croft's origin story and bringing a crafting mechanic to the franchise. All three — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — will be available to play for free via the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe service.

Those looking to expand their souls-like palette can check out Thymesia, where you fight through the decaying Kingdom of Hermes to piece together memories in order to revert the calamity. Expect tons of punishing boss fights and plague weapons to collect, or turn into a raven and chuck a handful of sharp feathers to impale foes. Building over last month's barrage of Wolfenstein games, now PS Plus is adding Wolfenstein: Youngblood to the mix. In it, you play as one of BJ Blazckowicz's twin daughters and embark on a trip to liberate Paris from the Nazis. The game is built as a multiplayer co-op affair but can be played solo as well.

PlayStation also seems hell-bent on completing Shinji Mikami's The Evil Within saga with a sequel that sees Detective Sebastian Castellanos venture on a nightmarish journey into the STEM realm to save his daughter. Use stealth to sneak past enemies and craft intricate traps, while carefully planning out how you manage resources and progress through haunting levels. Conan Exiles is a massive open-world sandbox set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive freezing temperatures, explore loot-filled dungeons, and develop your avatar from a scavenging survivor to a mighty barbarian. Conan Exiles can be played solo, in co-op, or in online multiplayer.

In Humanity, you are a glowing Shiba Inu charged with commanding hordes of people across maze-like levels and leading them to salvation. Browse a wide array of user-made levels or build your own via the Stage Creator in this Day 1 PS Plus catalogue launch. Humanity also includes support for PS VR and PS VR2.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in May (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting May 16.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for May, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow, Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light, Pursuit Force, and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
