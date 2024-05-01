Technology News
Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices

Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 16:29 IST
Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 series was launched in India in January this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC
  • The models ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14
Redmi Note 13 5G series was launched in India in January this year. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G. They come with 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays, 16-megapixel selfie cameras, a nd run Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. These handsets come in three colours as well as three RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi Note 13 series models are now listed online with discounted prices.

Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G price in India (revised)

The vanilla Redmi Note 13 5G launched at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. With the price cut, the 6GB option now costs Rs. 16,999 on Amazon, while the 8GB and 12GB variants are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price in India started at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options were listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Currently, on Amazon, the handset is listed at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 28,999 respectively for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 25GB options.

The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G launched in the country priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options were listed at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The handset is now marked at Rs. 30,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM options with 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications

Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, the Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The phone ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G handsets share display, OS and front camera specifications with the base model. The Pro model is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, while the Pro+ model carries a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC. The former packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging and the latter has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

In the camera department, both the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ models have triple rear camera systems which include a 200-megapixel primary sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
