iQoo has announced discounts on several of its smartphones in India. These will be available to customers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which is commencing on May 2 at 12pm IST for all users in the country. Amazon Prime users will have early access to the sale starting 12am IST on the same day. Several leading smartphone brands like Realme, Poco and OnePlus have announced discounts on their phones during this sale season. Following are the iQoo smartphones you can grab at lower prices over the coming days.

The company confirmed that the discounts will be available to Amazon users in India from May 2 to May 7. There are discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 available on iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, Neo 7 Pro, iQoo Z7 Pro, and iQoo Z6 Lite. The biggest discount of Rs. 23,000 is available on the iQoo 11, which was the flagship model last year.

iQoo also noted that customers can avail of Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus alongside free Vivo earphones worth Rs. 599 on the purchase of iQoo Z9 during the sale. Buyers can also get a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus if they buy the iQoo Neo 9 Pro during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.