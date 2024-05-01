Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

These discounts on select iQoo products will be available from May 2 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 17:50 IST
iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition (pictured) launched in India in April this year

Highlights
  • Customers can get free Vivo earphones with iQoo Z9 during the sale
  • Over the sale offers, buyers can also get instant bank discounts
  • The customers may also be eligible for exchange offers on select items
Advertisement

iQoo has announced discounts on several of its smartphones in India. These will be available to customers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which is commencing on May 2 at 12pm IST for all users in the country. Amazon Prime users will have early access to the sale starting 12am IST on the same day. Several leading smartphone brands like Realme, Poco and OnePlus have announced discounts on their phones during this sale season. Following are the iQoo smartphones you can grab at lower prices over the coming days.

The company confirmed that the discounts will be available to Amazon users in India from May 2 to May 7. There are discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 available on iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, Neo 7 Pro, iQoo Z7 Pro, and iQoo Z6 Lite. The biggest discount of Rs. 23,000 is available on the iQoo 11, which was the flagship model last year.

iQoo also noted that customers can avail of Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus alongside free Vivo earphones worth Rs. 599 on the purchase of iQoo Z9 during the sale. Buyers can also get a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus if they buy the iQoo Neo 9 Pro during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
iQoo 12 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 49,999
iQoo 11 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 41,999
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Rs. 35,999 Rs. 31,999
iQoo Z9 Rs. 19,999 Rs.17,999
iQoo Z7 Pro Rs. 23,999 Rs. 20,999
iQoo Neo 7 Pro Rs. 32,999 Rs. 29,999
iQoo Z6 Lite Rs. 12,999 Rs. 10,999
Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth display
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Bad
  • Very basic IP rating
  • Competition offers more premium displays
  • Bloated software experience
Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Design looks premium
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • Minor lag across the UI, software experience could be better
  • No Night mode in the 4GB RAM variant
  • Supports only two 5G bands
Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z7 Pro, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, iQoo Z6 Lite, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Announces Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, Will Reportedly Reveal Next Call of Duty, Gears of War
Binance Crypto Exchange Founder Changpeng Zhao Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison

Related Stories

iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale: OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and More Get Discounts
  2. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  3. Realme Phones, TWS Earphones Discounted in India Ahead of Amazon Sale
  4. Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. Apple Launches Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4: See Price, Availability
  6. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  7. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Tipped to Start at Rs. 26,999 in India
  8. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report
  3. Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone
  4. Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
  5. Binance Crypto Exchange Founder Changpeng Zhao Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison
  6. Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices
  7. Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4
  8. Microsoft Announces Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, Will Reportedly Reveal Next Call of Duty, Gears of War
  9. Amazon Q AI Assistant Now Available for Enterprise Customers, Amazon Q Apps Out in Preview
  10. Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and More Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »