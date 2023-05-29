Technology News
  The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Development Reportedly Scaled Back, New Single Player Experience Coming

The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Development Reportedly Scaled Back, New Single-Player Experience Coming

Sony called upon developer Bungie to evaluate the game, and the latter raised concerns about TLOU multiplayer’s long-term viability.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2023 14:58 IST
The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Development Reportedly Scaled Back, New Single-Player Experience Coming

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us multiplayer game is presumably set in San Francisco

Highlights
  • Naughty Dog needs more time to develop The Last of Us multiplayer game
  • TLOU’s multiplayer experience was expected at the PlayStation Showcase
  • No word on whether the new single-player game is The Last of Us Part III

The Last of Us multiplayer game has reportedly hit a snag, with developer Naughty Dog scaling back the team working on the project. As per Bloomberg, publisher Sony has slowed down work on the long-gestating multiplayer experience, as a means to ‘reassess its quality and long-term viability.' The news comes briefly after the studio put out a tweet claiming that the game needs more time to cook, in addition to announcing an undisclosed brand-new single-player title. Fans were expecting updates about The Last of Us multiplayer game during the PlayStation Showcase event, held last week, but Naughty Dog was a no-show.

In a blog post from January, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann claimed that the studio was preparing to reveal more information on The Last of Us multiplayer game, sometime ‘later this year' — meaning, it probably wasn't eyeing a launch in 2023. The Bloomberg report notes that while the title has not been cancelled, several of its developers have been reallocated to other projects. Since Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has heavily invested in live-service games — even acquiring Halo and Destiny 2 creator Bungie last year. It brought on the Seattle-based developer to evaluate the game. The report suggests that Bungie raised concerns about The Last of Us multiplayer project's ability to keep players engaged for long periods. Hence the developmental shake-up.

The Last of Us multiplayer game marks the first project in the post-apocalyptic franchise, where Druckmann isn't serving as a lead writer or director. “What the team has put together is so cool. It's very different from what I would do but that's part of the exciting thing about it, with other people playing in this world,” he said in an interview, back in March. Players will be thrown into a new post-apocalyptic region — presumably San Francisco — with a friend and be forced to experience its ‘brutality,' combined with a new cast of NPCs and story. It has been in development for at least four years, starting life as a complementary game mode to The Last of Us Part II, after which high ambitions led to its diversion into a standalone affair.

Back in March, Druckmann also confirmed that Naughty Dog had chosen its next game, which is probably the ‘new single-player experience' mentioned in the tweet. Currently, it's unclear whether this game is The Last of Us Part III, though a story outline for the same has been written, which Druckmann hopes sees the light of day. It's also unlikely for the next project to be an Uncharted game since Naughty Dog previously alluded to moving on from the franchise. One thing fans can expect, however, is some influences from Elden Ring — specifically its minimalist storytelling style, which the creator was heavily intrigued by. “To me, right now, that's some of the best joy I get out of games that trust their audience to figure things out,” Druckmann said in an interview in January. “Games that don't hold your hand, that's the stuff I'm really intrigued by going forward.”

Currently, there are no release details for The Last of Us multiplayer game.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
the last of us, tlou, the last of us multiplayer, the last of us multiplayer game, the last of us multiplayer development, the last of us multiplayer scaled back, naughty dog, naughty dog new game, neil druckmann, bungie, sony, playstation, playstation 5, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Development Reportedly Scaled Back, New Single-Player Experience Coming
