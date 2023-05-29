Technology News
  • BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits for iOS and Android, New Nusa Map: Details

BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits for iOS and Android, New Nusa Map: Details

The latest BGMI 2.5 update adds Nusa, the smallest map to feature in the popular battle royale game.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

BGMI 2.5 update adds support for a new two-seater off-road all-terrain vehicle (ATV)

Highlights
  • BGMI was banned in India in July 2022
  • The popular battle royale game is back on the Play Store and App Store
  • BGMI can be played by adults for a maximum of 6 hours

BGMI was relaunched in India on Monday, and the popular battle royale game can now be played on iOS and Android smartphones, nearly a year after it was banned in the country. Developer Krafton says it has imposed restrictions on playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, with daily time limits. The latest update to the game — the first to arrive since June last year — brings a new map based on a small resort island located in a tropical zone, along with new in-game events, and updates to classic maps in the game.

On Monday, Krafton announced the relaunch of BGMI in India, two days after it allowed Android users to preload the game in advance. Both iOS and Android users can now download BGMI via the App Store and Play Store respectively, but Krafton says that playability will be staggered and users will be able to login in phases within 48 hours. 

According to Krafton, BGMI will restrict playtime for users in India based on their age. Minors playing the game will be limited to three hours a day, while users above the age of 18 can play for up to six hours. The game will continue to limit daily spending for gamers under the age of 18 and parental verification will also remain in place, the publisher says.

The latest BGMI 2.5 update that is available to download via the Google Play store and App Store features Nusa, the smallest map in the game to date. It is set in a tropical environment and features ziplines, a Super Recall feature, a tactical crossbow, and a two-seater off-road all-terrain vehicle. Each match in Nusa will last eight minutes, according to Krafton.

BGMI has been granted a three-month "trial approval" by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after Krafton addressed and complied with issues of server locations and data security. MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced earlier this month that the government will monitor these issues, along with concerns related to gamer addition and user harm over the next three months during the "trial" period. 

Comments

Further reading: BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
MediaTek Says It Will Use Arm’s Latest Mobile Chip Technology for Next-Generation Smartphones
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Trades Above $27,800 With Profits; Ether, Most Altcoins Show Recovery

