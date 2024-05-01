Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 1 May 2024
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India in October 2023

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display
  • The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera
  • The Galaxy S23 FE supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was unveiled in India in October 2023. The smartphone comes with an Exynos chipset and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. For optics, it is equipped with a triple rear camera system and an AMOLED display with a centred hole-punch slot. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company has now announced a discount on the handset during Flipkart's upcoming Big Saving Days sale. 

Samsung announced that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, down Rs. 21,000 from its usual price of Rs. 54,999. This includes a Rs. 1,000 cashback offer. This offer will be available from May 2 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale for a limited period. The phone was initially launched in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colourways, and was later introduced in Indigo and Tangerine shades.

The Galaxy S23 FE model comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor.

During Flipkart's 2024 Big Saving Days sale, several leading brands like Poco and Realme have announced discounts on a range of their smartphones. Notably, the Amazon Great Summer Sale will also start on May 2.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
