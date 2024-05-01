Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was unveiled in India in October 2023. The smartphone comes with an Exynos chipset and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. For optics, it is equipped with a triple rear camera system and an AMOLED display with a centred hole-punch slot. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company has now announced a discount on the handset during Flipkart's upcoming Big Saving Days sale.

Samsung announced that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, down Rs. 21,000 from its usual price of Rs. 54,999. This includes a Rs. 1,000 cashback offer. This offer will be available from May 2 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale for a limited period. The phone was initially launched in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colourways, and was later introduced in Indigo and Tangerine shades.

The Galaxy S23 FE model comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor.

During Flipkart's 2024 Big Saving Days sale, several leading brands like Poco and Realme have announced discounts on a range of their smartphones. Notably, the Amazon Great Summer Sale will also start on May 2.

