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Roblox Kids, Roblox Select Accounts With Enhanced Safety Tools, Age-Based Protections Rolled Out in India

Roblox says it will automatically assign users to the appropriate account category based on the platform’s age verification systems.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 16:14 IST
Roblox Kids, Roblox Select Accounts With Enhanced Safety Tools, Age-Based Protections Rolled Out in India

Photo Credit: Roblox

Both Kids and Select accounts adhere to stricter game review standards

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Highlights
  • New accounts aim to create a safe environment for users under 16
  • Chat is disabled by default for Kids accounts
  • Parental controls now include game approvals
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Roblox on Wednesday announced the rollout of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts globally. As per the company, the new age-based experiences are designed for users under the age of 16. Such accounts include features like age checks, content ratings, moderation systems, and parental controls, combining them into a unified safety framework. The new account types are now available in India following an initial rollout in select markets, including Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

Roblox Kids and Roblox Select Accounts Offer Age-Appropriate Content

According to Roblox, it will automatically assign users to the appropriate account category based on the platform's age verification systems. The Roblox Kids accounts are aimed at children aged between five and eight years. The company said such accounts carry the platform's strictest default protections. Users with the Kids accounts can only play games that have Minimal or Mild content maturity ratings. Additionally, chat functionality is disabled by default.

The second type of new account is Roblox Select, which is designed for users between the ages of nine and 15 years. Roblox says that while communication features vary depending on the user's age and region, such accounts have access to games rated up to Moderate maturity levels. Select accounts also carry additional safeguards that will remain in place for those under the age of 16.

Roblox emphasised that both Kids and Select accounts adhere to stricter game review standards. This means games undergo developer verification, enhanced content moderation, and real-time evaluation processes before they are made available to younger audiences. Further, experiences that feature sensitive topics, social hangout environments, and free-form drawing tools are excluded by default.

In addition to the new accounts, Roblox is also expanding its parental control suite. As part of the changes, parents who link their accounts to their child's Roblox profile can view gameplay activity, manage friend lists, set screen time limits, and configure spending controls. There is also a new game approval feature, which, as the name suggests, allows parents to manually grant access to specific experiences that fall outside the default account settings.

Lastly, the online game platform is also enforcing tighter restrictions around external links. While Roblox does not allow social media links in the first place, users under the age of 16 will soon be unable to share or view such links across profiles, game pages, Community pages, and Creator Hub listings. The company also plans to transition to the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) content rating framework later this year.

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Further reading: roblox, Roblox Age Verification
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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