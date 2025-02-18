Grand Theft Auto 6 could potentially feature custom and modifiable game environments, cosmetic items and assets, bringing external intellectual property within the game. Developer Rockstar Games has reportedly had contact with Fortnite and Roblox creators and could allow them to add custom items, assets and experiences to GTA 6. Fortnite is known for frequent creator and brand collaborations and the game has consistently featured user-generated content and external IP items.

GTA 6 to Be 'Next Big Metaverse Platform'

A Digiday report published Monday claimed that Rockstar intends GTA 6 to become the next big metaverse platform, with creator-driven experiences bringing new ways to engage players. The developer has held discussions with top Fortnite and Roblox creators, and some dedicated GTA content creators to create custom experiences in GTA 6, the report said, citing three industry sources familiar with the meetings.

As with Fortnite and Roblox, these creators could potentially bring their own IPs as in-game assets and environments, which could include brand sponsorships. The financial details of a potential collaboration with creators, however, are unclear. Generally, creators get a cut of in-game item sales if players buy their virtual items. According to the report, Rockstar's discussions with creators have thus far remained “open-ended”.

GTA 5 Online User-Generated Content

Grand Theft Auto is no stranger to user-generated content. GTA 5 Online has dedicated servers for role-play experiences and features extensive user mods that tailor the game experience to players' liking. In fact, in 2023, Rockstar acquired the makers one such popular GTA 5 Online mod, FiveM.

Over the years, GTA 5 Online has spawned its own creator ecosystem, with custom RP (role-play) servers featuring players acting out in the game's world. GTA 5 Online has essentially become a live service phenomenon, generating consistent revenue for Rockstar through purchases of in-game assets and experiences like vehicles, real estate and more with in-game money sold via virtual Shark Cash Cards.

Rockstar has, however, not yet announced its plans for the online component for Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 is set to arrive later this year on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Earlier this month, Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive confirmed the game was on track to launch in Fall 2025. Last week, Take-Two CEO Struss Zelnick suggested GTA 6 would eventually come to PC after its launch on current-generation consoles.