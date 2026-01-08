Technology News
English Edition
Roblox Begins Global Rollout of Mandatory Selfie-Based Age Verification for Chat Features

The age-check system relies primarily on facial age estimation using a video selfie captured through a device camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Roblox

Roblox expands facial age checks beyond early test regions

Highlights
  • Users must verify age to access Roblox chat features
  • Age verification remains optional for general Roblox gameplay
  • Children under 9 need parental consent to use chat
Roblox has begun a global rollout of mandatory age checks for users who want to access chat features on its platform, the company announced. The requirement, which was first tested in select regions in early December, is now expanding to all markets where chat is available. Users in the United States and other regions will see in-app prompts asking them to complete an age check, with the rollout expected to finish within the next week, the company added.

Roblox Now Requires Age Verification for All Users Globally

The company said in a blog post that age verification is now required to use chat, though it remains optional for general gameplay. Roblox stated that it is the first large online gaming platform to require facial age checks for users of all ages before allowing access to chat. The system assigns users to age-based chat groups and is designed to limit communication between adults and children younger than 16.

According to Roblox, tens of millions of daily active users have already completed an age check. In Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, where age checks have been required to chat since early December, more than half of daily active users have completed the process.

The age-check system relies primarily on facial age estimation using a video selfie captured through a device camera, according to the company. The process is handled by third-party vendor Persona. Roblox said images and videos used during the check are deleted immediately after secure processing, and are not stored by either Roblox or the vendor. Users aged 13 and older can choose to verify their age using government-issued identification instead of facial estimation.

roblox age verification roblox inline Roblox assigns verified users to age-based chat groups

Roblox assigns verified users to age-based chat groups
Photo Credit: Roblox

 

Once verified, users are placed into one of six age groups used for chat. These groups range from under 9 to 21 and over. By default, users can chat only with others in their own age group and the groups directly above or below it. For example, users aged 9 to 12 can chat with those under 9 and those aged 13 to 15, but not with adults. Chat remains disabled by default for children under 9 unless a parent provides consent following age verification, the company explained.

Roblox said the system supports age-based chat to encourage age-appropriate conversations and reduce the risk of inappropriate contact. Users aged 13 and older can communicate more broadly using the platform's Trusted Connections feature, which allows verified users who know each other outside the platform to chat across age groups. The company also said it is developing tools to make it easier for children to chat with parents and siblings who may fall into different age categories.

The company described the age-check requirement as one layer in a broader safety framework. Roblox does not allow image sharing through chat and uses automated systems to block attempts to share personal information between users who are not trusted connections. It also applies automated filters to detect and remove content that violates its community standards, and provides users with reporting tools. Roblox said it continues to encourage parents to discuss online safety with their children and to use available parental control tools.

Roblox stated that independent third-party laboratories have tested the facial age estimation technology. According to the company, testing under the United Kingdom's Age Check Certification Scheme showed a mean absolute error of about 1.4 years for users under 18.

The gaming platform said it has built appeal and correction mechanisms into the system for cases where age estimates may be inaccurate. Users can appeal results through customer support, verify their age using alternative methods, or use parental controls to update a child's age.

User behaviour will also be monitored after age verification is complete. If activity suggests a user may be significantly older or younger than their assigned age group, Roblox said it plans to prompt the user to repeat the age-check process. Roblox said it ran a voluntary phase with in-app prompts to explain age-based chat before making age checks mandatory.

Looking ahead, Roblox said it plans to expand age-check requirements to additional features. In the coming months, creators will be required to complete age checks to access real-time collaboration tools in Roblox Studio, and the company plans to update its community policies. Roblox noted that age groups used for chat may differ from those applied to other products and features.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Roblox, Roblox Age Verification, Age Verification, Roblox Games, Roblox Chat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More

