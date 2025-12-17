Technology News
Dress to Impress Codes (December 2025): Full List of Active Codes, Rewards, and More

Dress to Impress Codes (December 2025): Use these codes to unlock free outfits and accessories in the popular Roblox game.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 December 2025 17:57 IST
Dress to Impress Codes (December 2025): Full List of Active Codes, Rewards, and More

Photo Credit: X/@_Dress2Impress

Dress to Impress Codes (December 2025): Unlock jewellery, bags, outfits, and more

Highlights
  • December 2025 codes unlock free outfits and accessories
  • Codes are time-limited and must be redeemed quickly
  • No Robux needed to claim these Dress to Impress rewards
Dress to Impress Codes (December 2025): Dress to Impress, or DTI, is one of the most popular fashion games in Roblox, especially among players who enjoy styling challenges and competitive runway themes. With more than seven billion total visits, the game revolves around dressing avatars based on prompts, impressing judges, and unlocking new clothing items over time. While many outfits require in-game currency or progression, Dress to Impress codes offer a shortcut. These codes let players claim free outfits, accessories and cosmetic items without spending Robux.

Dress to Impress Active Codes for December 2025

As December rolls in, several new and active codes are available, making it a good time for both new and returning players to refresh their virtual wardrobes. According to IGN, the following DTI codes are currently active:

  • CH00P1E_B4CK_AGA1N: Choopie set rework (NEW!)
  • 2YEARS: Dress
  • 2GETHER: Classic DTI Doll
  • RDC2025: Lanyard and belt
  • VANILLAMACE: Headscarf
  • PIXIIUWU: Dress
  • ANGELT4NKED: Helmet
  • 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY: Wand
  • ELLA: Skirt
  • 1CON1CF4TMA: Sweater dress
  • MEGANPLAYSBOOTS: Boots
  • CH00P1E_1S_B4CK: Streetwear outfit set
  • S3M_0W3N_Y4Y: Axe
  • KREEK: Bear hat
  • LANA: White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers
  • LANABOW: White bow
  • BELALASLAY: Black jacket with pink halter top
  • LANATUTU: White dress
  • IBELLASLAY: Red, green, and blonde hairstyles
  • M3RM4ID: Orange mermaid set
  • TEKKYOOZ: White handbag
  • LABOOTS: Black boots
  • ITSJUSTNICHOLAS: Black jacket
  • ASHLEYBUNNI: Bunny slippers
  • LEAHASHE: Sweatshirt and sweatpants
  • KITTYUUHH: Black cat
  • C4LLMEHH4LEY: Puffy dress and bear headband
  • SUBM15CY: Necklace and eyelashes
  • D1ORST4R: Bag and bow

Note: These codes are case-sensitive, so it is important to enter them exactly as displayed. Otherwise, these Dress to Impress codes will not work.

Dress to Impress Expired Codes

The following is a list of all the expired Dress to Impress codes that no longer work and cannot be redeemed anymore. Attempting to redeem these codes will not generate any reward.

  • GLINDA
  • ELPHABA
  • B3APL4YS_D0L1E
  • LNY2025
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • UMOYAE
  • FASHION
  • BADDIE4LIFE
  • M0T0PRINCESSWAV
  • CUPIDSCLOUD
  • SWEETHEART
  • YEAROFTHESNAKE
  • NY2025
  • WINTERUPDATE
  • 4BILLION
  • CHOOPIE10K
  • THEGAMES
  • EYELASHES
  • REWARD4CLASS1C

Dress to Impress Codes (December 2025): How to Redeem

Redeeming these Dress to Impress codes for December 2025 is fairly simple. If you're new to the game or do not know how to redeem them, just follow these steps:

  1. Open Dress to Impress game in Roblox.
  2. Once the game loads, tap on the pink handbag icon located on the left side.
  3. Clicking on the icon opens a text box.
  4. Type your code there. Make sure there are no errors in the code.
  5. Click on the pink checkmark to confirm.
  6. That's it. Your reward has been redeemed.

How to Play Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress is a competitive multiplayer fashion game on Roblox where players are given a theme for each round and a limited amount of time to style their avatar accordingly. Once a round begins, players enter a dressing area where they can choose outfits, accessories, hairstyles and makeup based on the theme shown on screen.

After the styling timer ends, players walk the runway one by one. Other participants act as judges and rate each look on a scale of one to five (higher the better). The scores are then tallied, and winners are announced for that round. Higher rankings help players level up and unlock additional clothing options. While premium items can be purchased using in-game currency, many cosmetic items can be unlocked through gameplay and promo codes.

FAQs

1. Are Dress to Impress codes free to use?

Yes. All Dress to Impress codes are free and do not require Robux or any form of payment.

2. How often are new Dress to Impress codes released?

Codes are usually released during updates, special events, holidays or when the game reaches major milestones.

3. Why is my Dress to Impress code not working?

A code may stop working if it has expired, was entered incorrectly, or has already been redeemed on your account.

4. Can I use the same code more than once?

No. Each code can only be redeemed once per Roblox account.

5. Do Dress to Impress codes affect gameplay or scoring?

No. Codes only unlock cosmetic items and do not directly affect the gameplay.

6. Do I need to reach a certain level to redeem codes?

No. Codes can usually be redeemed by new and existing players without level restrictions.

Dress to Impress Codes, Dress to Impress, Roblox
