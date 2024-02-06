Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Roblox Launches Real Time AI Chat Translation Tool, Will Support 16 Languages

Roblox Launches Real-Time AI Chat Translation Tool, Will Support 16 Languages

Roblox built a unified, transformer-based translation LLM for the AI feature.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 20:58 IST
Roblox Launches Real-Time AI Chat Translation Tool, Will Support 16 Languages

Photo Credit: Roblox

Roblox plans to soon roll out an option for users to provide feedback on their translations

Highlights
  • Roblox claims that the translation occurs in roughly 100 milliseconds
  • The AI model focuses on accuracy, fluency, and context for translations
  • Roblox said the AI translation tool also understands modern slangs
Advertisement

Roblox has built an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can translate supporting languages in chats in almost real-time. There is a latency of roughly about 100 milliseconds, claims the company. The online gaming platform, which has more than 70 million daily active users, created a native large language model (LLM) to build the tool that can translate any combination of 16 languages. The foundational model behind the feature puts a heavy emphasis on accuracy, fluency, as well as the context of the rest of the sentence to find the best translation.

Announcing the new feature in a post, Roblox Chief Technology Officer Daniel Sturman said, “Using AI to automate real-time translations in text chat removes language barriers and brings more people together, no matter where they live in the world.” The tool currently supports English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, Polish, and Vietnamese.

The feature activates on its own in chat boxes. When multiple users type in different languages, the AI will automatically translate them in real time to the user's default language. A translation icon is placed in front of the sentence, clicking which turns the language back to the original.

During the process of creating the AI tool, the online gaming platform came across a strange challenge and found that while translating one language to another was simple, working in a combination of 16 languages was rather tricky. So, instead of building 256 different models (16 x 16), the company took a novel approach. Sturman explained that a unified, transformer-based architecture was used for the LLM where all the translation is controlled by the source sentence and the target language. “This is like having multiple translation apps, each specializing in a group of similar languages, all available with a single interface,” he added.

This system allows for some unique features. Apart from keeping an increased focus on accuracy, fluency, and context, the AI tool can also translate sentences where a combination of different languages has been used. Further, human evaluators were used to teach the model modern slang and trending phrases in each of the 16 languages. The process will be repeated continually to keep the LLM updated.

Additionally, the company also used a ‘back translation' technique for less common translation pairs such as French to Thai. Here, Roblox first translated content and then translated it again to the original language. Then the source material was compared to the back-translated version for inaccuracies. Then, labelled data would be used to expand the amount of translation data for the model to learn.

Not stopping here, Sturman revealed that Roblox was now exploring automatic voice chat translations for its users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Roblox, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue

Related Stories

Roblox Launches Real-Time AI Chat Translation Tool, Will Support 16 Languages
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch.
  2. Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch
  3. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2024: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  4. Google Meet Rolls Out New Feature, Will Let Hosts Pin Up to Three Tiles for All Participants
  5. Roblox Launches Real-Time AI Chat Translation Tool, Will Support 16 Languages
  6. Bumble Adds New AI Tool Deception Detector to Identify Spam, Scam, and Fake Profiles
  7. Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25
  8. OnePlus May Be Working on Nord Series Phone With Dual Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
  9. Pixel 8 Series and Older Models Get February Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches in Tow
  10. Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »