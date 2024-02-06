Technology News

OnePlus May Be Working on Nord Series Phone With Dual Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked

OnePlus CPH2613 appears to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 18:15 IST
OnePlus May Be Working on Nord Series Phone With Dual Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in April 2022

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon chipsets were launched in January. Now, the Chinese electronic brand is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone with the codename CPH2613. Details about the exact moniker of the phone are unknown at this moment but its alleged renders have leaked online, showing the design and few specifications. The mysterious OnePlus smartphone seems to have a hole punch display design. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It appeared on the Camera FV-5 database as well.

Renders of yet-to-be-announced OnePlus CPH2613 phone was shared by 91Mobiles. The renders suggest black colour option for the upcoming smartphone. It appears to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie sensor. The renders indicate the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. Further, volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the left spine of the CPH2613. The bottom edge seems to house the microphone, SIM tray, speaker grills and USB Type-C port, while the secondary microphone, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack are placed on the top edge.

oneplus 91mobiles OnePlus CPH2613

OnePlus CPH2613
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

On the back, the OnePlus CPH2613 seems to have a glossy panel with a dual camera setup. The camera unit is arranged in the upper left corner of the handset. The rear camera island looks slightly identical to the camera setup on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, suggesting that the upcoming model could be a Nord series phone.

Meanwhile, the Camera FV-5 database reportedly includes references to the OnePlus CPH2613. As per the listing, the handset will have a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 3,072x4,096 picture resolution, and 5.6 mm focal length. The main sensor will have support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The listing suggests a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture, EIS, and 1,728x2,304 picture resolution.

As of yet, OnePlus has not confirmed the development of any new model with the CPH2613 model number. Therefore, it is recommended to take these details with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, Oneplus CPH2613
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Trades at Over $42,800, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement Amid Market Instability

