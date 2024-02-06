Google has rolled out the Android 14 monthly update to eligible smartphone models, from the Pixel 5a to the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google's first Pixel branded tablet and foldable phone, will also receive the February update. The search giant has rolled out a few bug fixes with the latest monthly update, while also patching a few flaws affecting the company's handsets. Google recently enabled new software features on its newest Pixel 8 series of smartphones.

The company's release notes published on Monday states that the February Pixel update brings general improvements for camera system stability and performance on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with a fix for the phones' screens appearing corrupted in some scenarios. Users who experienced Wi-Fi stability and performance issues should also update to the latest version, according to the company.

Google has also fixed issues with the Android system framework that affected stability or performance with third party apps on the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. Issues with the outer display of the Pixel Fold have also been resolved with the February update.

Meanwhile, the company's February Pixel update bulletin states that a security vulnerability (CVE-2024-22012) with 'high' severity that affects the bootloader (the software that loads the operating system into memory when the device is started) has been patched.

Five other security flaws related to Qualcomm components (audio) and one vulnerability affecting a closed-source Qualcomm component have been fixed — all six have been assigned a 'moderate' severity.

In order to download and install the update, owners of the Pixel 5a and newer models, or the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet can open the Settings app and tap on System > Software updates > System update. After installing the update and restarting the smartphone or tablet, the phone will be protected with the latest security patches, and the company recommends all Pixel hardware owners to download and install the latest February Pixel update.

