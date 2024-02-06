Technology News
Google's February update includes fixes for a bootloader vulnerability, and six Qualcomm component-related vulnerabilities.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 17:54 IST
Google has fixed a handful of bugs affecting the Pixel 8 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Pixel phones have been updated with the latest security patches
  • The update includes fixes for bugs that affect currently supported phones
  • Google has also issued a fix for a display bug impacting the Pixel Fold
Google has rolled out the Android 14 monthly update to eligible smartphone models, from the Pixel 5a to the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google's first Pixel branded tablet and foldable phone, will also receive the February update. The search giant has rolled out a few bug fixes with the latest monthly update, while also patching a few flaws affecting the company's handsets. Google recently enabled new software features on its newest Pixel 8 series of smartphones.

The company's release notes published on Monday states that the February Pixel update brings general improvements for camera system stability and performance on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with a fix for the phones' screens appearing corrupted in some scenarios. Users who experienced Wi-Fi stability and performance issues should also update to the latest version, according to the company.

pixel 8 february update gadgets360 pixel February update

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Gadgets 360

 

Google has also fixed issues with the Android system framework that affected stability or performance with third party apps on the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. Issues with the outer display of the Pixel Fold have also been resolved with the February update.

Meanwhile, the company's February Pixel update bulletin states that a security vulnerability (CVE-2024-22012) with 'high' severity that affects the bootloader (the software that loads the operating system into memory when the device is started) has been patched.

Five other security flaws related to Qualcomm components (audio) and one vulnerability affecting a closed-source Qualcomm component have been fixed — all six have been assigned a 'moderate' severity.

In order to download and install the update, owners of the Pixel 5a and newer models, or the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet can open the Settings app and tap on System > Software updates > System update. After installing the update and restarting the smartphone or tablet, the phone will be protected with the latest security patches, and the company recommends all Pixel hardware owners to download and install the latest February Pixel update. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Pixel 8 Series and Older Models Get February Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches in Tow
