Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port

Feral Interactive has earlier worked on mobile ports for Tropico and Grid Autosport, among others.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2023 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: Steam

Sid Meier’s Railroads was originally released in 2006 on Windows

Highlights
  • Railroads is the final game in the Railroad Tycoon series
  • The business sim game focuses on building a railroad network
  • Feral Interactive is known for its excellent work on mobile ports

Sid Meier's Railroads, originally released for PC in 2006, in coming to iOS and Android in April. The popular classic railroad business simulation game is being ported to mobile platforms by Feral Interactive, known for its work on porting games such as Grid Autosport and Tropico to mobile platforms. Railroads is the final instalment of the Railroad Tycoon series by renowned video game designer and producer Sid Meier, and fits in well with Feral Interactive's approach to bringing popular simulation games to mobile platforms.

London, UK-based Feral Interactive, a specialist in porting games to different platforms (primarily MacOS, Android, and iOS), has announced that Sid Meier's Railroads will release on iOS and Android on April 5. The game is already up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and will be available to download starting April 5.

 

The popular tycoon game puts the player in charge of a railroad company, responsible for connecting various towns to transport both passengers and goods. The game is focused on economic development, with the player expected to help industrial growth by connecting locations according to demand and supply factors.

Many of the scenarios are set in historical eras and locations where railroad development actually took place and aided the economy and industry at the time, including the UK, Europe, and parts of the US. The player also sometimes takes on the identity of real-life railway tycoons and industrialists of the past, such as Cornelius Vanderbilt and J.P. Morgan.

While much of Feral Interactive's work is on bringing Windows games to MacOS, the developer has also worked to bring titles such as Grid Autosport and Tropico (largely based on Tropico 3) to iOS and Android.

Further reading: Sid Meier, Sid Meier's Railroads, Feral Interactive, iOS, Android, Mobile Gaming, Mobile
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now.
