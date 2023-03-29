Sid Meier's Railroads, originally released for PC in 2006, in coming to iOS and Android in April. The popular classic railroad business simulation game is being ported to mobile platforms by Feral Interactive, known for its work on porting games such as Grid Autosport and Tropico to mobile platforms. Railroads is the final instalment of the Railroad Tycoon series by renowned video game designer and producer Sid Meier, and fits in well with Feral Interactive's approach to bringing popular simulation games to mobile platforms.

The popular tycoon game puts the player in charge of a railroad company, responsible for connecting various towns to transport both passengers and goods. The game is focused on economic development, with the player expected to help industrial growth by connecting locations according to demand and supply factors.

Many of the scenarios are set in historical eras and locations where railroad development actually took place and aided the economy and industry at the time, including the UK, Europe, and parts of the US. The player also sometimes takes on the identity of real-life railway tycoons and industrialists of the past, such as Cornelius Vanderbilt and J.P. Morgan.

While much of Feral Interactive's work is on bringing Windows games to MacOS, the developer has also worked to bring titles such as Grid Autosport and Tropico (largely based on Tropico 3) to iOS and Android.

