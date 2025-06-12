The iPhone 17 is expected to launch later this year as the successor to Apple's current iPhone 16 model, and the handset has surfaced in multiple news reports in recent months. The Cupertino company's next generation iPhone model could arrive with some notable hardware upgrades, including an improved 120Hz OLED display. It is also expected to run the upcoming iOS 26 version out-of-the-box. Thanks to recent leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17 Launch Timeline

Apple usually launches new smartphones in September, and we can expect the iPhone 17 to debut around the same time this year. The iPhone 16 series was introduced on September 9, 2024, while the iPhone 15 was introduced on September 12, 2023. The company is expected to launch three other models at the event — the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Price, Availability

It's currently unclear how much the iPhone 17 will cost, even if you consider the fact that Apple has launched its iPhones at the same price every year. The iPhone 16 and its predecessor, the iPhone 15, were both launched at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,300) for the base model with 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the launch price of Apple's recent iPhone models has also remained the same at Rs. 79,990.

This could change if US President Donald Trump imposes a 25 percent tariff on Apple for refusing to move production to the US instead of setting up factories in India. Combined with the increasing cost of producing components, this might lead to a rise in Apple's prices for this year's iPhone lineup.

iPhone 17 Specifications, Features

Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 17 could arrive with a familiar design, offer similar performance to the iPhone 16 that was launched in September 2024. The handset could sport a larger, faster 120Hz display, and it might offer support for faster charging. Read on to know the other rumoured specifications of the iPhone 17.

Design

Multiple design renders of the purported iPhone 17 have leaked online, and they suggest that Apple is unlikely to introduce a drastic change in design for the standard iPhone 17 model. While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a redesigned rear camera layout, the iPhone 16 might appear quite similar to the iPhone 16, with a vertically aligned rear camera module, the Camera Control, and an Action Button.

Display

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 17 with a slightly larger screen this year, and the handset could feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, just like the iPhone 16 Pro. That's not the only change expected to arrive on Apple's smartphone. The company is expected to upgrade the 60Hz panel to a 120Hz, a feature that is available on midrange Android smartphones. However, it might not be the same ProMotion display found on the company's Pro models.

Performance and OS

The iPhone 17 could be equipped with the same A18 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 16, according to some reports, while other rumours indicate it will feature an A19 chip. This processor is expected to be produced on TSMC's current 3nm process technology. The iPhone 17 is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, like its predecessor, while the Pro models could be equipped with 12GB of RAM. All four models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to run on iOS 26, which was unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2025.

Camera

We can expect the iPhone 17 to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, with a wide and ultrawide camera. The iPhone 16 was equipped with a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and Apple isn't expected to introduce any new upgrades on this year's model. Recent reports suggest that Apple will equip all models in the iPhone 17 lineup with a 24-megapixel camera, which is an upgrade over the existing 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery

Apple doesn't disclose the battery capacities of its smartphones, and it's currently unclear whether the standard iPhone 17 model will feature the same battery as the iPhone 16. Earlier report suggests that the iPhone 17 lineup will support the same 35W charging speed when connected to a compatible charger. Meanwhile, the handsets are also rumoured to offer support for Qi 2.2 wireless charging, but it's unclear whether the handsets will offer the faster 50W wireless charging speed supported by the new standard.