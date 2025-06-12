The Nintendo Switch 2 launched last week and has already sold over 3.5 million units. The new hybrid console brings a bigger screen, new social features, redesigned Joy-Con controllers, and more power among other upgrades over its predecessor, the original Switch. Developer Koei Tecmo has now suggested just how powerful the Switch 2 is, claiming the device is closer to Xbox Series S, a current-generation console, than PS4 in terms of computing power.

Switch 2 Power Comparable to Xbox Series S

In an interview with wccftech, Takuto Edagawa, who serves as producer on Koei Tecmo's upcoming RPG Wild Heart S, talked about the Switch 2 port that's set to launch on the new console next month. He also touched upon developing a game for the Switch 2 and the console's power.

“There are a lot of characteristics when it comes to raw computing power so it's difficult to generalize, but I think it can be thought as closer to the Series S,” he said when asked about the Switch 2's computing power in comparison to the Xbox Series S and PS4.

The Series S console, while being the lower-end version of current-gen Xbox consoles, is more capable than PS4, a previous-generation console. While Nintendo hasn't detailed the graphical capabilities of the Switch 2, the console is running graphically demanding triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy at launch without apparent hiccups.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by a custom Nvidia processor featuring an Nvidia GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores. It supports Nvidia DLSS upscaling technology and ray tracing in games. After the console's reveal in April, Nvidia had said its custom GPU would bring “next-level visuals” and “smoother gameplay” on Nintendo's new platform. The company had also claimed the Switch 2 would produce 10 times the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch.

Koei Tecmo will launch Wild Hearts S, a Switch 2 port of 2023 RPG Wild Hearts on July 25. The game is up for pre-order on the Nintendo Store.