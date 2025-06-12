Technology News
Apple to Reportedly Use AI-Powered Tags to Improve App Discoverability on the App Store

Apple reportedly says these tags will fetch information about apps from its App Store description, metadata, and more.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 June 2025 15:48 IST
Apple to Reportedly Use AI-Powered Tags to Improve App Discoverability on the App Store

Photo Credit: Apple

The AI-powered App Store Tags were reportedly unveiled at the WWDC 2025

Highlights
  • Users are said to be able to search for apps using these AI tags
  • These tags will reportedly be based on features of different apps
  • Apple reportedly says these AI tags will be human-reviewed
Apple reportedly unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its App Store at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. As per the report, the new feature, dubbed App Store Tags, is a new way for users to discover new and relevant apps within the marketplace. The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly said these tags will be based on the features and functionalities found within different apps, making them more useful for users. The company is said to be using in-house AI models to create these tags.

Developers Can Reportedly Accept or Reject App Store Tags

According to a TechCrunch report, the iPhone maker announced the new feature during a session about the changes coming to the App Store Connect at the WWDC 2025. App Store Tags are said to be new labels that will be created using Apple's large language models.

These AI models will reportedly collect data from various sources within the App Store, including places which are generally pushed deep within the app listing page. Some of these are said to be the app description, app category, metadata, and even the screenshots added to the page. Based on this data, the models will reportedly create new tags or labels that are based on specific features and functionalities of apps.

Users who tap on these tags are said to be taken to a new page where a curated list of apps and games that come with a specific feature or functionality will be displayed.

When App Store users tap on one of the new tags, they'll be taken to a new page offering a curated collection of all the apps and games that offer similar features or functionality — an extension to the App Store's existing feature that points users to apps they “might also like,” found at the bottom of individual listings.

Notably, the publication mentioned that while these tags will be AI-generated, they will be reviewed by humans before they are applied to apps and made live on the App Store. Additionally, developers are said to be in control of which tags are associated with their apps. For this, they will reportedly get a new information page on the App Store Connect software.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, WWDC 2025
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Poco F7 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench After Company Hints at Imminent Launch

